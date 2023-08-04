Annual Thunder 5K Set for October 15

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the annual Thunder 5K Run/Walk to benefit the Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation is set for Sunday, October 15 at 9 a.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.

Join us for a fun morning whether you chose to run or walk.

The Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation is hosting its 3rd Annual Thunder Run on Sunday, October 15, 2022, beginning at 9:00 am. The 5k race will begin at the Cool Insuring Arena and continue down Glen Street. We hope you can join us as a participant or a sponsor. The Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation (a private, not- for- profit 501(c) 3) was formed in 2003. Its mission is to "build greater public understanding and appreciation for the role the Glens Falls Civic Center (Cool Insuring Arena) plays in the quality of life in northern New York, encourage and promote philanthropic support for capital improvements and operating expenses, and create an endowment fund at the Center."

The Cool Insuring Arena is over 40 years old this year, and, as with all older buildings, it needs some upgrading. Your participation in this 5k run will greatly assist the Foundation in funding these improvements.

Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

