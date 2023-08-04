Solar Bears Ink Forward Brayden Low

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced forward Brayden Low has agreed to terms on a ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2023-24 season.

Low, 29, skated for Ferencvárosi TC (Hungary) and the Aalborg Pirates (Denmark) during the 2022-23 season, scoring 20 points (9g-11a) in 34 games.

The Steveston, British Columbia native is a veteran of 298 ECHL games over five seasons with Rapid City, Quad City, Wichita, and Reading, scoring 158 points (71g-87a). Low has also appeared in 17 ECHL playoff games, scoring seven points (4g-3a).

Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot-1, 220-pound forward played in 187 Western Hockey League (WHL) games over five seasons for the Portland Winterhawks (2010-2012) and Everett Silvertips (2013-15) scoring 57 points (26g-31a). Low also played Junior A Hockey for 61 games over two seasons in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) with Merritt and Powell, scoring 26 points (9g-17a).

Low is the founder of the popular "Minor League Madness" podcast following past and present players from the ECHL and American Hockey League.

Keep up to speed with the Solar Bears roster updates from players past and present on the Orlando Solar Bears Off-Season Headquarters.

SOLAR BEARS PRESEASON ROSTER:

Forwards:

Aaron Luchuk

Brayden Low

Patrick Newell

Defensemen:

Chris Harpur

Goaltenders:

Drennen Atherton

