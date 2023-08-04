Americans Announce Trio of Players Signed for 23-24 Season

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), along with partner Globe Life are proud to announce the team has added three to the 2023-2024 roster.

Mikael Robidoux returns to the Americans for the coming year. The 5-foot-11 and 200-pound right winger played in 42 games last season and had 16 points. The speedy forward was one of the team's best penalty killers.

The Americans also welcome back young defenseman Ty Farmer. He joined the team last March after four years at UMass-Amherst. In 10 games he had two points and four penalty minutes. He suffered an upper body injury late last year that will keep him out of the lineup to start the season.

The Americans also signed forward Jordan-Ty Fournier for the coming season. The 6-foot-1 and 200-pounder will begin his rookie season. Prior to signing with the Americans, he played four years at McGill University. He also had four years in the QMJHL where he averaged 100 penalty minutes per season. He is the younger brother of Stefan Fournier.

The Americans open training camp on October 6th. The lone preseason home game will be played on the Tarrant County side of the Metroplex as the Americans host the Tulsa Oilers on Friday, October 13th at 7:30 PM. Call 972-912-1000 for Season Tickets!

