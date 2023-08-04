MacLean Re-Signs, Ready for First Full Season in Cincinnati

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones announced today that the team has re-signed defenseman Steven MacLean ahead of the 2023-24 season. MacLean becomes the second defensemen to ink a contract with the 'Clones for next season, following Jalen Smereck who signed on July 19.

"It was a really quick decision," said MacLean. "I got a call from Payner (Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Jason Payne) the weekend of my birthday (June 24), so it was a birthday present I wasn't expecting. He let me know that he wanted to sign me and it was an easy decision from there. The organization is first class. We're treated so well by the staff and the fans are incredible. I'm excited to get back to Cincy."

MacLean, 25, signed his first professional contract with the Cyclones in February of this past season. The 6'7" blue liner made an instant impact, scoring his first pro goal in his second game in a Cyclones jersey. The Scarborough, Ontario native would go on to score two goals and collect six points in 21 regular season games. MacLean then added an assist and appeared in all 11 postseason games for the 'Clones in the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

"Steven is a smart, young hockey player who really helped us out down the stretch last year," said Payne. "He was ready to go when we started losing bodies due to injuries and call-ups. He ate up some minutes for us and I know that experience is going to benefit him coming into this season. I look forward to seeing his progression as he takes that leap into a full season of pro hockey."

Before turning pro, MacLean appeared in 65 games over four years at the collegiate level with Wilfred Laurier University (USports). Before that, he captained the OJHL's Aurora Tigers for the 2018-19 season, posting 28 points in 53 games. MacLean spent three seasons and 158 games skating for Aurora, logging nine goals and 49 points in his junior hockey career.

