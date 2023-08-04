Everblades Agree to Terms with Cole Moberg

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Cole Moberg to a standard player contract for the 2023-24 season.

Moberg, 22, joined the Everblades last season, his third in the professional ranks. In 2022-23, Moberg appeared in 67 regular-season games for the Blades, burying five goals, while adding 11 assists. He enjoyed a strong postseason, collecting two goals and three assists in 22 playoff contests, to help Florida secure a second consecutive Kelly Cup Championship, the third in franchise history.

Prior to his time in Estero, Moberg posted 11 points on four goals and seven helpers over 21 games with the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears in 2021-22. The North Vancouver, British Columbia also saw action in 53 AHL games, splitting his time with the Rockford IceHogs in 2020-21 and the San Jose Barracuda in 2021-22. In his AHL tenure, Moberg has three goals and 12 assists to his credit.

Moberg is a former Chicago Blackhawks draft pick, selected in the seventh round (194th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. The right-shot blueliner was playing for the WHL's Prince George Cougars at the time, where he led the team in his draft year with 40 points from the back end with 13 goals and 27 assists. in his draft year. Over parts of four seasons with the Cougars, Moberg saw action in 187 games, recording 89 points on 29 goals and 60 assists.

The Everblades will begin the defense of the organization's back-to-back Kelly Cup Championships on Thursday, October 19 with a road matchup against the Orlando Solar Bears. The 2023-24 home opener is slated for Saturday, October 28 with a 7:00 p.m. against the Jacksonville Icemen at Hertz Arena. Visit floridaeverblades.com to learn more about becoming a Blades 365 member and enjoying incredible savings and benefits.

