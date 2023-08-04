Dylan Fitze Returns to Grizzlies for Upcoming Season

August 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release









Utah Grizzlies forward Dylan Fitze

(Utah Grizzlies) Utah Grizzlies forward Dylan Fitze(Utah Grizzlies)

West Valley City, Utah - Forward Dylan Fitze will return to the Utah Grizzlies for the upcoming 2023-2024 season.

In the 2022-2023 season Fitze played in all 72 regular season games as well as all 6 playoff contests. Dylan had 38 points (17 goals, 21 assists). He finished 3rd on the team with 203 shots on goal. Dylan was a key contributor in the second half of the season as he scored 23 points (9 goals, 14 assists) in the final 27 games of the regular season. Fitze tied for the team lead with 3 goals in the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Fitze had a Gordie Howe Hat Trick on February 17, 2023 at Savannah, where he scored 1 goal, 2 assists and a fight in a 6-3 Utah win. 3 days later he scored 2 goals and 1 assist at Orlando in a 6-5 overtime loss.

In 18 games in the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs Fitze had 9 points (6 goals, 3 assists). 5 of his 6 playoff goals came in the third period(s). Fitze was acquired by Utah in a trade with the Orlando Solar Bears on March 24, 2022. Fitze scored 28 goals and 22 assists in 129 games with Orlando over a 3 year stretch and he also had 1 goal in 2 games with the Kansas City Mavericks in the 2019-20 season. Fitze played at Laurentian University from 2013-2018 where he scored 73 points (41 goals, 32 assists) in 129 games.

Images from this story

