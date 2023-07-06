Worcester Railers HC Sign Forward Adam Goodsir for 2023-24 Season

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), andGeneral Manager and Head Coach Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman announced today that the club has signed forward Adam Goodsir to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Goodsir, 24, re-signs with the Railers after playing in ten games for Worcester at the end of the 2022-23 season. In ten games with the Railers, Goodsir recorded five assists, all coming in the first three games of his professional career. He joined the Railers on March 17th, coming off his graduate season with the Long Island University Sharks. At LIU he averaged .971 points per game over 35 games (15-19-34)

"Adam showed really well in his short time with us last season," Lavallee-Smotherman said. "He has a very high hockey IQ and is super eager to continue to better his game."

"He is very smart offensively, sees the ice really well and has a great shot. He will be an asset to our offense, power play and locker room this upcoming season."

Goodsir played five seasons of NCAA Division One Men's Ice Hockey, including four years at Michigan State University and one with the Sharks at LIU. Across his collegiate career, Goodsir notched 21 goals and 31 assists in 166 games played.

"Last year gave me a good taste of what professional hockey is," Goodsir said. "I'm looking forward to getting back to playing games and working towards a strong season for both myself and the team."

The Railers have announced two players officially signed for the 2023-24 season as Adam Goodsir joins Anthony Repaci as the two signees. More announcements are expected over the coming months and weeks.

The Worcester Railers HC 2023-24 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 21st and Sun., Oct. 22nd vs. the Adirondack Thunder & Trois-Rivieres Lions. Season memberships, mini-plans, and group packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

