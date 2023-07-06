Luke Santerno Is Back for Year Number Two

July 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks have signed forward Luke Santerno for his second season with the organization, the team announced today.

Santerno, 27, played in 13 games for the Mavericks during the 2022-23 season, compiling one goal and five assists while also playing in three postseason games.

"Luke came to us in a mid-season trade and was thrown into the fire right away," Mavericks associate coach Riley Weselowski said. "We believe that this, his second-year as a pro, is going to be a huge season for him. Luke is a player who takes pride in the defensive side of the game and has shown that he can play a shutdown role. We feel that coming into camp with a year under his belt, his confidence will be high, and once the offense starts to click, he has the ability to be a driver on our team."

During the 2022-23 season, Santerno played in 30 games with three teams - Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Wheeling Nailers and Kansas City - and finished with three goals and nine assists.

Santerno played four seasons of college hockey at Bentley (Mass.) University and one year at Clarkson (N.Y.) University. In his five collegiate seasons, he amassed 46 goals and 76 assists before turning pro.

The Mavericks begin their 15th season on October 20 at the Wichita Thunder and will be back at Cable Dahmer Arena the following night, October 21, at 6:05 PM for the team's home opener against Wichita. Multi-game ticket plans are on sale now, call 816-252-7825 or visit kcmavericks.com to make sure you don't miss a minute of the action!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.