Forward Brandon Hawkins Returns to Toledo for Third Straight Season

July 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







(Toledo, OH) - Forward Brandon Hawkins will skate for the Walleye for a third consecutive season, agreeing to terms for the 2023-2024 season.

Hawkins, the Macomb, Michigan native, will be embarking on his third straight season in a Walleye uniform following a record 2022-2023 season. Last year, the 29-year-old posted career-bests in goals (39), assists (42), and points (81). His 39 goals set a new Toledo Walleye single season record while his 81 points is second-most in a Walleye single year.

He was rewarded this year by being named to the 2022-2023 ECHL First Team while setting a Toledo Walleye record with an 18-game consecutive point streak from February 11 through March 26, 2023. Hawkins also set a career-best +16 rating during the 2022-2023 season while leading all ECHL players in shots on goal with 336. His 74 goals in two Walleye seasons ranks fifth most in franchise history with 25 of those coming on the power play, good for fourth most on the Walleye career list.

In his ECHL career, Hawkins has averaged over a point-per-game with 217 (113G, 104A) in 202 regular season games with Toledo, Fort Wayne, and Wheeling. Prior to turning professional, he skated with Bowling Green and Northeastern. In college, Hawkins had 108 points (46G, 62A) in 141 total contests, including 80 games played for the Falcons with 29 goals and 27 assists.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.