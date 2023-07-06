Oilers Announce Two-Game Preseason Series with Americans

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Thursday two preseason games against the Allen Americans for the 2023 preseason - on the road at Nytex Sports Centre on Friday Oct. 13 and at the Oilers Ice Center on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Oct. 13's game is the second preseason contest in as many years against the Americans in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, with last year's game, a 5-1 loss, taking place on Wednesday, Oct. 12 in Allen, Texas.

This year's tilt in Allen will take place at Nytex Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, Texas at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13. Nytex is the current home of the NAHL's Lone Star Brahmas and the former home of the CHL's Texas/Fort Worth Brahmas, a former Oiler opponent.

The Oilers Ice Center's second ever ECHL preseason game will take place on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7:05 p.m.

The first ECHL preseason game at the Oilers Ice Center was Friday, Oct. 15 2022 - a 3-1 victory over the Wichita Thunder.

Last fall's preseason game debuted many improvements to the Oilers Ice Center after Oilers' owner Andy Scurto purchased the facility in 2022. Improvements have continued at the facility, including the opening of The Crossbar, a new bar and lounge.

Doors for the OIC preseason game will open at 6:00 p.m. Tulsa Oilers season ticket holders will be provided a link at a later date for presale purchase.

If tickets are still available after the season ticket holder presale, the general public will be able to purchase.

