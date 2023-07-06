Jacob Semik Signs with Grizzlies for 2023-2024 Season

Utah Grizzlies defenseman Jacob Semik

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed defenseman Jacob Semik for the 2023-2024 season. Semik is the first announced signing for the upcoming season.

Jacob made his professional debut with the Grizzlies on March 16, 2023 at Allen. He scored his first pro point with an assist on March 17th at Allen. Semik had 3 assists in 13 games with Utah in the 2022-2023 campaign.

Semik played his college hockey at Arizona State University, where he appeared in 124 games over a 4 year span from 2019-2023. Prior to his college days he played with the Dubuque Fighting Saints from 2016-2019.

The 23 year-old Semik and the Grizzlies open up the 2023-2024 season on Saturday, October 21st at 7:10 pm as the Grizz host the Tulsa Oilers. Go to utahgrizzlies.com for more information and to purchase tickets leading up to the upcoming season.

