Nailers Re-Sign Davis Bunz

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their second player signing of the 2023 offseason. Wheeling has re-signed defenseman Davis Bunz to an ECHL contract.

Bunz, 24, enjoyed a successful rookie season in professional hockey, as he began as a traditional defensive defenseman, before seeing his offensive game grow significantly as the year progressed. Davis finished the campaign fourth on the team in scoring by defensemen, as he recorded three goals, 20 assists, and 23 points in 58 games. The blueliner experienced his best stretch in the middle of January, when he racked up eight points over a six-game span, which included a pair of game winning goals against Reading and Indy. Other milestone moments for Bunz included his first pro point on November 9th at Toledo and his first pro goal on December 10th at Kalamazoo.

"Davis really came into his own this past season," said Nailers Head Coach Derek Army. "He took over big minutes at key times during the year, and we are looking forward to bigger things out of him this season in both his leadership and his play."

Prior to turning pro, the Middleton, Wisconsin native played five years of college hockey at Providence College, where he majored in Management. Davis was an iron man in three of his five seasons with the Friars, as he appeared in 144 of the team's 179 games. Bunz also played a large role off of the ice at PC, as he was nominated for the Hockey Humanitarian Award in 2020, and was the school's Jane Thompson Award winner (Humanitarian) in 2021.

Davis Bunz and the Wheeling Nailers will open the 2023-24 season on the road against the Cincinnati Cyclones on Saturday, October 21st. The team's home opener is Saturday, November 4th against the Reading Royals at 7:10. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2023-24 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

