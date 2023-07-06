Americans Announce Preseason Games

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), are excited to announce a two-game preseason schedule against the Tulsa Oilers in a warm-up to the 2023-2024 regular season.

The Americans will play the Tulsa Oilers in Northeast Fort Worth at the NYTEX Sports Centre, home of the Lone Star Brahmas (NAHL), and former home of the Fort Worth and Texas Brahmas (CHL), on Friday, October the 13th at 7:30 PM. The following night, Saturday, October 14th, the two teams will play in Tulsa at the Oilers Ice Center at 7:05 PM.

"This is a great way to kick off the season," said Americans President of Hockey Operations and longtime broadcaster Tommy Daniels. "We had so many memorable games in that building. So many players were a part of the rivalry on both sides, including our former Captain Jason Deitsch. Thanks to Brahmas Vice President Chad Siewert for inviting us to play in their building, and Oilers GM Taylor Hall for agreeing to the two-game series.

The Americans open the regular season on the road in Idaho on Friday, October 20th. Home opening weekend is Saturday, October 28th and Sunday, October 29th against the Atlanta Gladiators. Call 972-912-1000 for Americans Season Ticket information.

