Indy Signs Defenseman Trevor Zins

July 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel announced today that they have re-signed defenseman Trevor Zins.

After signing an amateur tryout with Indy at the end of last season and playing six games with the team, the 24-year-old has signed a standard player contract for the 2023-24 season with the Fuel.

Zins played the last two seasons at the University of St. Thomas where he tallied 19 points across two seasons. Prior to that, the 6'0" defenseman attended St. Cloud State University, though he did not register any games played.

During his junior hockey career, the St. Michael, Minnesota native played 180 games over four seasons in three different juniors leagues. In 2018-19, Zins played in 58 games and chipped in 12 goals and 34 assists for the Trail Smoke Eaters in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL).

Zins on his return to the Indy Fuel:

"I am grateful and blessed with the opportunity to play for such a great organization! Being surrounded by great coaches, staff, teammates, and fans makes being in Indy special! Excited to play in front of such passionate fans & have a great season! Go Fuel!!"

This is the Fuel's first signing for the 2023-24 season.

