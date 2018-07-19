Worcester Railers HC Re-Sign Natick, MA Native Tommy Kelley

July 19, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release





Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC General Manager and Head Coach Jamie Russell (@JamieRussell18) officially announced today that the club has re-signed forward Tommy Kelley (@tommykelley22) to an ECHL contract for the 2018-19 season.

The 23-year-old Natick, MA native returns to the Worcester Railers after appearing in 17 games during the 2017-18 season, where he recorded two goals and four assists for six points. Kelley ranked third among ECHL rookies with three shoot-out goals.

The forward spent four years at Boston University and skated in a total of 86 games and was named to the Hockey East All-Academic team in 2017. Kelley began the 2017-18 season with the Knoxville Ice Bears of the SPHL, where he skated in 22 games and recorded 10 goals and 10 assists for 20 points. Kelley played with the Manchester Monarchs, Cincinnati Cyclones, and the Atlanta Gladiators before finishing the 2017-18 season with the Worcester Railers. In total, Kelley skated in 27 ECHL games and recorded three goals and four assists for seven points.

"Tommy earned a call up with our organization and immediately proved his value," said Russell. "He is a strong skater, plays a responsible game and was very effective in the shoot-out. Tommy is a versatile player and can be slotted anywhere in our lineup. He is a player you want to see succeed as he is a fabulous teammate and a terrific person."

The Worcester Railers HC 2018-19 home opener at the DCU Center is Saturday, October 20 vs. the Maine Mariners. The only way to secure your spot to opening night is by purchasing a season membership, flex package or a group outing by contacting the Railers HC front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 19, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.