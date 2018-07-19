Steelheads Agree to Terms with Nevins

Boise, ID - Steelheads Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Neil Graham announced on Thursday that the Idaho Steelheads have agreed to terms with forward Jack Nevins on an ECHL contract for the 2018-19 season.

Nevins, 24, was acquired by the Steelheads in a trade with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on March 7th. The Stittsville, Ontario native appeared in seven regular-season games for the Steelheads, tallying two goals and four points with 26 penalty minutes. In eleven playoff games, Nevins totaled two goals, three points, and 17 penalty minutes.

"We're excited to bring Jack back for his second season in Idaho," said Graham. "When we acquired him at the deadline last season, he added a heavy element to our game."

The 6-foot-2 forward finished the 2017-18 season with 58 games played between Idaho and Greenville, posting ten goals and 24 points along with 163 penalty minutes. He ranked 13th in the ECHL in penalty minutes.

"Jack is very good on the boards and added a solid net-front presence," said Graham. "He will continue to bring a physical element to our lineup, and he's a valued addition."

The 2017-18 campaign was the fourth full season of Nevins professional career, the Steelheads serving as his sixth team in that span in which he has spent time in both the ECHL and the American Hockey League. His 24 points matched his total in 61 ECHL games with the Quad City Mallards last season, his best offensive output.

"I'm excited to be back with the Steelheads and back in the beautiful city of Boise," said Nevins. "I really enjoyed my short time here last year, and I'm looking forward to puck-drop come October."

Nevins has appeared in 119 career ECHL games with Idaho, Greenville, and Quad City, tallying 21 goals, 48 points, and 285 penalty minutes. He has also played in 108 career AHL games with Hamilton, Rochester, and Iowa, collecting four goals, an assist, and 214 penalty minutes. He last played in the AHL during the 2016-17 season with Iowa.

The Steelheads acquired Nevins from the Swamp Rabbits in exchange for future considerations, a trade completed earlier this summer when Idaho sent the ECHL rights to forward Will Merchant to Greenville.

Nevins is the sixth player from last season to return to Idaho for the 2018-19 season. He is the fifth forward to agree to terms with Idaho.

