Growlers Sign James Melindy
July 19, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
St. John's, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers have signed Goulds native James Melindy to a one-year, ECHL contract. With the signing, Melindy becomes the third Newfoundlander to join the team behind Centre Marcus Power and Head Coach Ryane Clowe.
The 6'-3", 186-pound defensemen appeared in 53 games last season with the Utah Grizzles of the ECHL registering 3 goals and 11 assists for 14 points, along with a -2 rating and 162 penalty minutes. In 257 appearances in the ECHL the Goulds native has totaled 15 goals and 49 assists for 64 points and 618 penalty minutes.
Melindy, 24, skated in 60 career games in the AHL with the Portland Pirates and San Diego Gulls combining for 2 goals and 1 assist along with 100 penalty minutes.
Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.nlgrowlers.ca. Follow the Growlers all year long on Facebook (/nlgrowlers), Twitter (@nlgrowlers), and Instagram (@nlgrowlers).
The first game for the Newfoundland Growlers in their inaugural season will be October 12 when they face off against the Florida Everblades at Mile One Centre. Season Tickets are now available and can be purchased online at www.mileonecentre.com, in person at the box office or by phone at 576-7657.
