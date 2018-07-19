Solar Bears Ink Forward Corey Kalk

July 19, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the club has agreed to terms with rookie forward Corey Kalk for the 2018-19 season.

"Corey gives us versatility up front, as he played at both center and on the wing in college," Solar Bears head coach and general manager Drake Berehowsky said. "He's someone who will fit well within our locker room."

Kalk, 23, will begin his professional career after skating in 34 games for Dartmouth College during the 2017-18 season, logging 21 points (8g-13a) and 12 penalty minutes. Kalk's 21 points were third in scoring on the Big Green roster, while the 5-foot-11, 181-pound senior served as one of Dartmouth's alternate captains.

"I'm so grateful to have signed with the Solar Bears, as I've always dreamed of playing professional hockey," Kalk said. "I look forward to playing for a world-class organization, coaching staff and fan base, and I can't wait to fly south and get started."

In 117 career games with Dartmouth, the Thornhill, Ontario native generated 70 points (33g-37a) and 62 penalty minutes.

2018-19 Offseason Headquarters:

Keep up with league deadlines and player signings throughout the summer with our 2018-19 Offseason Headquarters. Use this page to stay informed on all of the latest news regarding departing, returning and new players to join the Solar Bears for the upcoming season!

2018-19 Season Ticket Memberships:

Season Ticket Memberships for the seventh season of ECHL Orlando Solar Bears hockey are now on sale. Full and Half-Season memberships are both available, starting as low as $270. For more information, call (407) 951-8200 or visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com.

ECHL Stories from July 19, 2018

