Americans Add Forward Butcher, Affiliation Announcement Coming this Saturday

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans and Globe Life announced today that the team has signed forward Chad Butcher for the 2018-2019 season.

Chad Butcher turned 22 years old in January. The 5-11 and 180-pound forward is a resident of Kamloops, BC. In his rookie season last year with Bakersfield (American Hockey League) and Wichita (ECHL), he played a combined 63 games. In 56 games with the Thunder, he had 10 goals and 25 assists for 35 points.

"Chad Butcher is a skilled, energy-type forward that I believe will excel in our system," said Americans Head Coach and GM Steve Martinson. "We look forward to seeing him on the ice in October."

He played his junior hockey with the Medicine Hat Tigers of the Western Hockey League. His best numbers came in 2016-2017, where he had 103 points in 68 games including 76 assists.

The Americans will announce their NHL affiliation this Saturday, July 21st at 1:00 pm, with Head Coach Steve Martinson making the news official on Facebook Live. Fans are welcome to join us at the Americans Team Store for 50 % off on all merchandise from 1 to 5 pm.

The Americans open their tenth training camp this October. The first home game is on Saturday, October 20th against the Wichita Thunder. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

