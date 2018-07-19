Davison Agrees to Terms with Rays

July 19, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release





NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with defenseman Tim Davison for the 2018-19 season. The blueliner got his first taste of professional hockey with the Stingrays late in 2017-18 when he joined the roster for two games after completing a four-year career at the University of Wisconsin.

"I think it was six days that I was down there but I got a good feel for the type of organization the Stingrays are," Davison said. "All the guys were great to me and everyone loved playing there. When I left the coaching staff said they were interested in me for next year so it was already in my mind that I was coming back. Everyone I've talked to says it's one of the best places to play and there's no question the organization is top notch. They've had a lot of success over the years so I'm pretty excited to get down there for a full year and hopefully we can have some more success."

Davison finished his senior season in the Big-10 for the Badgers with seven points (one goal, six assists) in 31 games. The native of De Pere, Wis., had his highest offensive output during his junior year in 2016-17, collecting 15 points (one goal, 14 assists) in 35 contests.

"We're really excited to get Tim back," said Stingrays Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Ryan Warsofsky. "He opened some eyes when he first got down here but had to go back to school due to an injury. He had offseason surgery that will allow him to move a little bit better and we think he has even more to give. He's a guy who can do some things offensively and join the rush. I think he's going to be a really good pro and hopefully he gets healthy and will be 100% for training camp, he's a guy that we really wanted back."

The 5-foot-10, 183-pound defender appeared in 133 total NCAA games with the Badgers over the last four seasons, scoring 45 points on nine goals and 36 assists. Before college, Davison played 62 games in the United States Hockey League (USHL) for the Chicago Steel and had 14 points (six goals, eight assists).

Davison, 24, said he is making great progress in his recovery and is doing all he can to be ready for training camp.

"The doctor said the average recovery time was usually about 4-5 months, but for whatever reason, my body reacted well to the surgery and I'm a couple weeks ahead of schedule. I just started skating this past week and it feels great, so I firmly believe I'll be back to 100% soon but these next couple months are pretty crucial. I have to be careful not to do too much but things are feeling good. I had a great doctor and training staff in Madison to help me out so I feel good, I feel confident, and I'm excited."

The rookie joins defensemen Mike Chen and Kevin McKernan as the first three blueliners to sign on with the Rays for next season. SC also has eight forwards under contract with more player signings to be announced in the coming days and weeks.

The 26th season of South Carolina Stingrays hockey begins in Jacksonville against the Icemen on October 13. The Stingrays will open their home schedule vs. Greenville on Saturday, October 20.

Season tickets are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248 or visit 3300 W. Montague Ave. Suite A-200 during business hours.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 19, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.