Oilers Agree to Terms with Devin Williams

July 19, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues, and Head Coach Rob Murray announced Thursday the signing of goaltender Devin Williams for the 2018-19 season.

Williams, 22, returns to Tulsa for a second season after posting an impressive 15-11-3 record, with a 2.54 goals-against average and .920 save percentage in 38 appearances as a rookie in 2017-18. The Saginaw, MI native finished tied for second in the ECHL with four shutouts, was eighth in save percentage and tenth in goals-against average.

"I really enjoyed my first year in Tulsa," said Williams. "Between the team we had, the fans and the city, it was a great experience and I'm excited for another go-around."

Williams won his first four starts including three victories in three nights from October 27-29, earning him the ECHL's Goaltender of the Week award and October's Goaltender of the Month honor. He also started 14 consecutive games from February 6-March 11 while the Oilers' were making their playoff push, going 7-3-2 during that span.

"Devin is a player that is very well-liked by his teammates, loves the game of hockey and competes his tail off every game," said Murray. "He had a strong rookie season and we are hoping he can build on that to help us be as good as we can."

Williams previously played one season at Acadia University in Nova Scotia, after a five-year junior career with the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League. The 6'0, 186 lbs. goaltender went 106-47-8 during his time with the Otters, including a 41-10-1 record with a 2.36 GAA and .915 save percentage in his final season in 2015-16.

"Ultimately I want to help get us to the playoffs," said Williams. "We were very close last year, but just came up short. I'm excited for the new year and to see what we can accomplish."

The Oilers host the Idaho Steelheads to open the regular season on Saturday, October 13 at 7:05pm at the BOK Center. The two teams will complete Opening Weekend in Tulsa at 4:05pm Sunday, October 14, followed by a postgame skate for the fans with the Oilers players.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 19, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.