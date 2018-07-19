Harrison Second Defenseman Signed for 2018-19 Season

Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, ECHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, signed defenseman Chase Harrison the organization announced on Thursday afternoon.

Harrision returns to the Admirals after the defenseman was acquired in mid-December from the Jacksonville Icemen in exchange for Tim Daly. In his rookie season the Winnipeg, MB native put up 18 points (4g, 14a) in 68 games split between the teams.

Prior to turning pro, Harrison spent four seasons with the Regina Pats of the WHL appearing in 240 games netting 111 points (17g, 94a). In his final season with the Pats the blue liner finished second among defensemen with 48 points (6g, 42).

Harrison becomes the seventh player and second defenseman signed for the upcoming 2018-19 season. He joins forwards Roberts Locans, Domenic Alberga, Max Cook, and Chris Crane, as well as defenseman Zane Schartz and goaltender Ty Reichenbach.

Norfolk will open the 2018-19 season on October 13 at home against the Wheeling Nailers. Full and partial season tickets are now available by visiting NorfolkAdmirals.com or calling the Admirals office at (757) 640-1212.

