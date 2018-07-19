Harrison Second Defenseman Signed for 2018-19 Season
July 19, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, ECHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, signed defenseman Chase Harrison the organization announced on Thursday afternoon.
Harrision returns to the Admirals after the defenseman was acquired in mid-December from the Jacksonville Icemen in exchange for Tim Daly. In his rookie season the Winnipeg, MB native put up 18 points (4g, 14a) in 68 games split between the teams.
Prior to turning pro, Harrison spent four seasons with the Regina Pats of the WHL appearing in 240 games netting 111 points (17g, 94a). In his final season with the Pats the blue liner finished second among defensemen with 48 points (6g, 42).
Harrison becomes the seventh player and second defenseman signed for the upcoming 2018-19 season. He joins forwards Roberts Locans, Domenic Alberga, Max Cook, and Chris Crane, as well as defenseman Zane Schartz and goaltender Ty Reichenbach.
Norfolk will open the 2018-19 season on October 13 at home against the Wheeling Nailers. Full and partial season tickets are now available by visiting NorfolkAdmirals.com or calling the Admirals office at (757) 640-1212.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from July 19, 2018
- Americans Add Forward Butcher, Affiliation Announcement Coming this Saturday - Allen Americans
- Steelheads Agree to Terms with Nevins - Idaho Steelheads
- Worcester Railers HC Re-Sign Natick, MA Native Tommy Kelley - Worcester Railers HC
- Davison Agrees to Terms with Rays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Growlers Sign James Melindy - Newfoundland Growlers
- Solar Bears Ink Forward Corey Kalk - Orlando Solar Bears
- Harrison Second Defenseman Signed for 2018-19 Season - Norfolk Admirals
- Oilers Agree to Terms with Devin Williams - Tulsa Oilers
- Adirondack Re-Signs James Henry - Adirondack Thunder
- Monarchs Re-Sign Eric Schurhamer - Manchester Monarchs
- Nesbitt Returns to Gladiators - Atlanta Gladiators
- Kalamazoo Wings to Host 2nd Annual Fan-Designed Jersey Contest - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.