WooSox to Enhance Peanut Allergy-Friendly Measures at Polar Park

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox today announced new peanut allergy-friendly measures at Polar Park for the upcoming 2023 season, which begins this Friday at 4:05 p.m.

Starting this year, the 8th Hill and the new Bernie & Phyl's Fan Deck along Plymouth Street in left field will join the Simply Orthodontics Berm as seating areas in which no peanut products will be sold and fans will be prohibited from eating the allergen, which is the most common in America for children.

In addition, the entire week of May 16-21 will be a "Peanut Allergy-Friendly Homestand" throughout the whole ballpark. Polar Park will undergo a deep cleaning the week prior to the WooSox' homestand against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies.

WooSox club officials met with representatives from the New England Chapter of the Asthma & Allergy Foundation of America to learn the best approach to improving the Polar Park experience for fans with peanut sensitivities. The allergen is the second-most prevalent for adults, after shellfish.

"The fact that Polar Park and the WooSox made the decision to have the Berm designated as a separate area where peanuts or peanut shells are prohibited is huge," said Jan Hanson, President of AAFA New England. "It allows individuals for whom the risk of an allergic reaction-due to exposure to peanuts through cross-contamination, for example-to more reasonably avoid this risk."

"We take peanut allergies seriously," said WooSox President Dr. Charles A. Steinberg. "The more we talked to families, the clearer it became that we wanted to take even more action. We learned that many families have in the past been unable to partake in the simple pleasure of a ballgame-and we felt compelled to further address that, improve the atmosphere even more, and continue to ensure that our community ballpark is welcoming to everyone."

"We decided to make the ballpark peanut allergy-friendly for a full homestand, because doing so allows fans with peanut allergies the option to safely enjoy every promotion that we offer throughout the week," said WooSox Vice President of Marketing Steve Oliveira. "In addition, fans whose participation was restricted by peanut allergies in the past can now comfortably partake in pre-game ceremonies and in-game activities. We want to try to be as inclusive as possible here at Polar Park."

Tickets for games May 16-21 are available now at WooSox.com, by calling (508) 500-1000, or by visiting the Polar Park Ticket Office at 100 Madison Street.

Promotional Schedule for May 16-21, vs. the Lehigh Valley IronPigs

Tuesday, May 16: Taco & Tequila Tuesday, presented by Tequila Herradura; Clinton Town Takeover.

Wednesday, May 17: First Responder Wednesday, presented by National Grid; School Day, presented by Fontaine Bros.

Thursday, May 18: Throwback Thursday, featuring special guest Tom "Flash" Gordon, former Red Sox pitcher and current Red Sox radio color commentator.

Friday, May 19: UniBank Fireworks: "'You Belong With Me' at Polar Park"; Natick Town Takeover.

Saturday, May 20: Military Appreciation Day; Girl Scouts Sleepover Night; Sunset Catch on the Field, presented by Dunkin'.

Sunday, May 21: Brain Tumor Awareness Day; Fallon Health Sunday Funday; Kids Run the Bases, presented by HP Hood.

