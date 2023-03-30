Polar Parking Options Improve in WooSox '23

WORCESTER, MA - With Opening Day at Polar Park set for tomorrow, Friday, March 31, the Worcester Red Sox today announced improved parking options for fans at Polar Park.

The parking fees at the nearby Madison Street Lot, just west of Southbridge Street on the southwest corner, will drop from $15 in 2022 to $10 in 2023. And even though it is only a couple blocks away from the ballpark, the WooSox will operate a direct, free shuttle back and forth as part of a widely expanded, free shuttle program in Downtown Worcester.

Once again, 10 lots and garages operated by the City of Worcester are priced at $5, $10, and $15, while nine privately-owned lots and garages in the area have prices determined by their proprietors.

Fans can also arrive on Commuter Rails or WRTA buses at Union Station.

The neighborhood has nearly 2,000 spaces within a 5-minute walk and 7,155 within 10 minutes. By comparison, Fenway Park has an agreement with the City of Boston to provide at least 4,000 spaces for their ballpark, with a capacity of more than 38,000, about four times larger than Polar Park.

The WooSox are this year increasing the number of free shuttles for all fans from two to five. Several will have dedicated routes to pick up fans at the following City lots: the McGrath Lot, the Union Station Garage, the Worcester Common Garage, and the Madison Street Lot.

"The City of Worcester offers a range of parking and transportation options for visitors," said City Manager Eric D. Batista. "We recognize that the fan experience starts from the moment a person enters the city, and we encourage fans to walk and explore the business districts and neighborhoods that surround Polar Park."

"The parking experience is a pivotal part of a visit to Polar Park," said WooSox President Dr. Charles Steinberg. "We hope fans are finding an ample supply of spaces in Downtown Worcester. It's a beautiful, walkable city.

"We also hope that fans will make a day of it, arriving early and staying late to enjoy the colorful local offerings of our neighbors in this vibrant Canal District. The entire experience can include lunch, a ballgame, dinner, and shopping at popular local shops. We believe it's a cool day and cool way to experience the start of a weekend in the 'Wonderful World of Worcester.'"

The Madison Street Lot, offering a more economical parking alternative, is accessed from the driveway on Madison Street.

"On behalf of our fans, we appreciate the City reducing the price of the nearby Madison Street Lot and making it more affordable," Steinberg said.

For fans with disabilities, the WooSox will again provide extraordinary access and short distances, with drop-off spots at the Rodenhiser Gate C on Washington Street and the DCU Home Plate Gate D on Madison Street. Vehicles displaying accessible parking placards or license plates may use the marked spaces on Green Island Boulevard and Canal Street, along Rockland Trust Plaza. Such vehicles may also park free at meters.

Convenient train service to Polar Park is via the MBTA Commuter Rail's Framingham/Worcester line, with round-trip service to and from Boston (and towns in-between). Kids 11 and under ride free. Riders of all ages can enjoy unlimited service Saturdays through Sundays for only $10 total. Commuter Rail tickets may be purchased on board, or via the "mTicket app," or at MBTA ticket offices.

Bus service, which is currently fare-free, is also available via the WRTA to Union Station.

Fans may also reserve spaces in advance at woosox.com/parking. Fans can also email questions to [email protected]. General information about parking in Worcester is available at ParkWorcester.com.

