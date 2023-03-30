Break Camp Roster for Norfolk Announced by Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles and the Norfolk Tides today announced the organization's Triple-A "break camp" roster. The roster is subject to change before Norfolk's first regular season game on March 31st at the Durham Bulls.

Six players on the break camp roster are ranked in the Top 100 prospects in baseball by Baseball America. Headlining those six prospects is RHP Grayson Rodriguez, ranking at #6. The top ranked hitter of the group is outfielder Colton Cowser, ranking at #41. LHP DL Hall is the other pitcher among top ranked Orioles prospects, listed at #75. Right behind Hall at #76 is INF Jordan Westburg. Infielders Connor Norby (#93) and Joey Ortiz (#95) round out the six Top 100 prospects. It's the most preseason Top 100 prospects to play with the Tides as an Orioles affiliate, and the most since 1995 when eight top 100 preseason prospects would play for Norfolk.

Including those six prospects, four others are listed among MLB.com's Top 30 Orioles Prospects. Set to make their Triple-A debuts this season is OF Hudson Haskin ( #15) and RHP Noah Denoyer (#29). LHP Drew Rom (#20) and 2022 Jim Palmer Award winner RHP Ryan Watson (#24) round out MLB.com's Top 30 Orioles prospects.

The Tides feature six former first round picks in Rodriguez, Cowser, Hall, Westburg, INF Cadyn Grenier and OF Daz Cameron. Cameron was acquired on waivers from Detroit this offseason, and was originally Houston's third pick (37th overall) of the 2015 MLB Draft.

10 players are on Baltimore's 40-man roster: Rodriguez, Hall, Ortiz, Denoyer, Rom, LHP Bruce Zimmermann, RHP Yennier Cano, LHP Nick Vespi, RHP Spenser Watkins and RHP Joey Krehbiel.

Several members of the Triple-A break camp roster have played for the Tides in prior seasons. Pitchers RHP Ryan Conroy, RHP Morgan McSweeney, RHP Chris Vallimont, RHP Phoenix Sanders, Rodriguez, Hall, Rom, Watson, Watkins and Zimmermann. Among the hitters, INF Greg Cullen, OF Shayne Fontana, Grenier, Norby, Westburg, Ortiz and Cowser.

The new faces in Baltimore's organization starting in Norfolk are pitchers RHP Eduard Bazardo, RHP Kyle Dowdy, RHP Reed Garrett, and RHP Darwinzon Hernández. The new hitters are catchers Maverick Handley and Mark Kolozsvary, infielders Lewin Díaz, Josh Lester and Ryan O'Hearn. That rounds out Norfolk's 32-man roster.

Prior to the Tides home opener versus Gwinnett on April 4th, the Tides will play a three-game series at Durham from March 31st to April 2nd. For tickets, please visit www.norfolktides.com or call the box office at 757-622-2222.

