Bisons Showcase 'What's New' at Sahlen Field in 2023

March 30, 2023 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







With the promise of a new season at Sahlen Field that's just a few days away, the Buffalo Bisons today unveiled What's New at the Ballpark for the great fans from Western New York and Southern Ontario to enjoy all season long. New concession items, twists on ballpark classics, new promotions and a new look for the team on one of their most popular theme nights are just a few of the new offerings that will once again make the Bisons Baseball Experience the top entertainment and sports value in town in 2023.

All Bisons single-game ticket and ticket packages are on sale now at Bisons.com and at the Sahlen Field Box Office. The 2023 season begins with a six-game homestand against the Worcester Red Sox that includes Opening Day on April 4 (2:05 p.m.) with a Magnetic Schedule Giveaway and $2 Sahlen's Hot Dogs all game. Anderson's Kids Week then takes over, April 5-9, where tickets for kids aged 14 years and younger are just $10 each at the box office and the first 1,000 kids in attendance receive a FREE Hot Dog/Soda/Cotton Candy voucher!

Food & Beverage Additions

In the stands, in your seat and at the Consumer's Pub at the Park restaurant, Bisons fans will have a lot of new options to add to their ballpark menu lineups! A new ballpark partner, Alexandra's Pierogi will now be available at concession stands with Sweet Cheese, Kraut Potato & Bacon and Potato & Fried Onion varieties as well as a special "Polish Poutine" that will feature the sweet cheese pierogi topped with a bourbon gravy and crispy pork belly. A ballpark staple -but now in a smaller size, too- Sahlen's new Smokehouse Cocktail Wieners will be available in a fun concessions combination with mac n' cheese for kids or served with baked beans, brown sugar and bacon in Pub at the Park buffets and in ballpark suites.

Chicken Pot Stickers with spicy dipping sauce will give fans the option to add some heat to their in-game meal, while a new Frozen Chocolate Banana option served plain or with peanuts or rainbow sprinkles has been added to the dessert menu for a cool down. Another great new ballpark partner, McCullagh Coffee will be served throughout the ballpark in 2023!

Great-tasting beer has always been the perfect ballpark meal companion and there's several exciting additions for fans in 2023. First, a New Bar has been installed inside the Consumer's Pub at the Park, the perfect place to enjoy a pre-game all-you-can-eat buffet or one of the many great beer selections during the game. The popular Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour before every Honda fridaynightbash!® has now doubled in size with the addition of a new Resurgence Beer Garden on the first base side of the ballpark.

When Labatt-urdays begin on June 17, Big Deal Brewing lager will be available as well as Blue and Blue Light for only $4 from 5-7 p.m. And Southern Tier will be featuring Juice Jolt IPA among their other great craft beer selections as part of the team's popular Thirsty Thursday™ promotion on all night Thursday home games. There will also be Additional Locations on both Thursdays and Saturdays for fans to enjoy these great new offerings.

And one of the more unique 'beverages' served at the ballpark, Adult Popsicles will be available with bourbon-based Ginger, Cola and Apple varieties.

A Western New York restaurant icon will be teaming with the Consumer's Pub at the Park restaurant this season. Ilio DiPaolo sauces, marinades and select entrees will be featured in the pub's all-you-can-eat buffet that is offered pre-game and during each Bisons home game.

Why Wait... Mobile Ordering is here

The Bisons have teamed up with SpotOn to provide Bisons fans with a new Mobile Concessions Ordering Service. Just use one of the QR codes at Sahlen Field or on the scoreboard to order your next ballpark meal right from your phone. Great-tasting ballpark staples such as Sahlen's Hot Dogs, hamburgers, French fries and refreshing Coca-Cola products can be ordered and picked up when ready, to get you back to your seats fast to cheer on the Bisons!

Marvel-designed Alternate Jerseys

The Bisons and Marvel are taking their partnership to a new level in 2023 with not just one great event, but two... and with a brand new look! Marvel animators have produced a specially-designed Bisons Marvel Logo unlike any other in the team's history, featuring a fierce and determined bison as it emerges battered but undeterred from a harsh Buffalo winter. Caps and apparel featuring the new look are already available, while the Bisons team will be wearing new Marvel Jerseys for both the Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond game on Friday, May 19 (featuring appearances by The Hulk and Black Panther) as well as for the long-awaited return of the Bisons popular Marvel's Super Hero™ Night on Saturday, September 9 (featuring player jersey raffle and postgame fireworks).

New and Returning Ballpark Promotions

Almost every Bisons homestand in 2023 begins on a Tuesday and fans should come hungry to the ballpark when the Herd returns home. Every Tuesday this season is a TWOs-day and will feature $2 Sahlen's Hot Dogs all game long. The Bisons have also revamped their Sunday games into the all-new Family Fundays, featuring a Pre-Game Mascot Meet n' Greet with Buster and the WCC Racers, as well as select kid entertainment options such as face painters, balloon artists, magicians, hair braiders and more (schedule rotation to change). Of course, all Family Fundays will also include postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates.

Fan-favorite events that are finally able to return to the ballpark after more than three years include the Mystery Ball on August 29, Team Photo & Autograph Day on September 3 and a visit from the ZOOperstars! on July 30. The Bisons are also home on Father's Day (June 18) in five seasons and will feature a logo baseball giveaway and postgame Play Catch on the Field with Dad!

New Ballpark Entry Policy - No Backpacks

Please note, backpacks will no longer be allowed to be carried into Sahlen Field for Bisons fans. Fans can still use a 16" x 16" x 12" clear plastic bag to enter the ballpark and diaper bags, medical-use bags and purses will also continue to be allowed, subject to search. As a reminder, no items can be stored at the ballpark during the event. A complete ballpark carry-in policy and allowable items can be found at Bisons.com. The safety of our fans, players and associates at every event will always be our top priority.

New Playoff Format

Major League Baseball has announced a new playoff format for all of Triple-A baseball. Under the new format, the International League season will be split into two halves, with the first half ending on June 25 and the second half commencing on June 28. The first-half winners will serve as the hosts for a best-of-three game League Champions Series, which is slated to begin on Tuesday, September 26. The winner of that series will represent the International League against the winner of the Pacific Coast League in a one-game Triple-A National Championship Game on Saturday, September 30 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

For more information on all that's new at the ballpark, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com.

