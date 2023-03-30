WNY Sports Broadcasting Icon Howard Simon to Throw Bisons Opening Day First Pitch

The Buffalo Bisons today announced that the Ceremonial First Pitch on Opening Day at Sahlen Field on Tuesday, April 4 will be thrown by WNY Sports Broadcasting icon and former Bisons broadcaster, Howard Simon.

The Bisons host the Worcester Red Sox on Opening Day to start a six-game homestand at Sahlen Field. First pitch on April 4th is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.

A graduate from Buffalo State University, Simon covered Buffalo sports from 1989 until his recent retirement, working at WJJL, WBEN, Empire Sports and most recently, WGR Sportsradio 550 am. He was the co-host of the 'Howard and Jeremy Show' on WGR for almost two decades, sharing his love of sports -and baseball- with the Western New York sports community.

During parts of the 1990 and 1991 baseball seasons, Simon also teamed up with 'The Voice of the Bisons," Pete Weber, on Bisons radio broadcasts for WGR, including the 1991 American Association playoffs.

The Bisons Opening Day at Sahlen Field on Tuesday, April 4 will include $2 Sahlen's Hot Dogs throughout the game, while the first 4,000 fans through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St. will also receive a complimentary 2023 Magnetic Schedule giveaway. The season-opening homestand also includes Anderson's Kids Week, April 5-9, with $10 Kids tickets (14 years old and younger) at the box office and free Hot Dog/Soda/Cotton Candy vouchers to the first 1,000 kids in attendance each game.

For tickets and a full list of 2023 Bisons promotions, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com.

