Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights April 4-9

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2023 season presented by FIS begins Tuesday, April 4 with a six-game series against the Durham Bulls, Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, that runs through Sunday, April 9 at 121 Financial Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Opening Night presented by Firehouse Subs: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Opening Night as the club welcomes fans back to the ballpark for the 2023 baseball season! PLUS, stick around for a postgame fireworks show!

Opening Day Street Carnival: Join the Jumbo Shrimp three hours before first pitch as they shut down A. Philip Randolph Blvd for an Opening Day Street Carnival! Features include a rock wall, tailgate games, a DJ in streets, plus all kinds of great activities for everyone! Ditch work early and help make Opening Day the holiday it should be!

Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Jacksonville Riverfront: The first 3,000 through the gates receive a 2023 magnet schedule thanks to DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Jacksonville Riverfront.

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

VyStar BOGO Tickets: As part of the "Good is Everywhere Wednesdays," VyStar Credit Union members can enjoy a Buy-One, Get-One-Free ticket special by using their VyStar credit or debit card at the Miller Electric Box Office (valid for ticket of equal or lesser value, subject to availability).

Good Is Everywhere Wednesdays, presented by VyStar Credit Union: Join VyStar Credit Union as they partner with Habijax to raise awareness and funds throughout the game through ticket sales and promotions.

Rules of the Road: The Jumbo Shrimp will lay down some truth and teach you folks the rules of the road.

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Thirsty Thursday: Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast! Fans can purchase $2 (16 oz. draft) and $3 (24 oz. draft) products on the left field berm, Oasis concession stand, and the right field bleachers.

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.) presented by Big D Building Center

Red Shirt Friday: Fans who wear red will save $1 on their ticket at the Miller Electric Box Office or can donate that dollar to Five Star Veterans Center. The Jumbo Shrimp players will wear their red jerseys.

Friday Night Lites, presented by Miller Lite: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Friday Night Lites with $2 12-oz Miller Lites and $1 off craft beers in the Craft Cave and the Brown Canopy in left field.

Friday Night Fireworks: Be sure to stick around after the game for an amazing fireworks show following every Friday home game in 2023!

National Beer Day: Need we say more?

All-You-Can-Eat Pregame Buffet Offer For Opening Week: Head here for a ticket offer that gets fans a full buffet for 90 minutes AND reserved seat in Section 101. Secure your picnic spot today!

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5:00 p.m.)

Saturday Night Fireworks, presented by 121 Financial Credit Union & Atlantic Self Storage: Make sure to stick around after the game as we light up the Saturday night sky over 121 Financial Ballpark with an incredible fireworks show!

Fan-Design T-shirt giveaway presented by 121 Financial Credit Union & Atlantic Self Storage: Year five of the fan design t-shirt contest is a bit more relaxing as we embrace the No Shell, Shoes, No Worries mindset of winning designer Stephen Spratley! The first 2,000 people through the gates will be going home with this year's design.

Jackie Robinson Celebration: Join the Jumbo Shrimp as we pay tribute to Jackie Robinson! The club celebrates the life and times of one of baseball's most icon, trailblazing, figures!

Red Caps Uniforms: As part of the club's celebration of Jackie Robinson, the Jumbo Shrimp will don their Jax Red Caps uniforms.

All-You-Can-Eat Pregame Buffet Offer For Opening Week: Head here for a ticket offer that gets fans a full buffet for 90 minutes AND reserved seat in Section 101. Secure your picnic spot today!

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:05 p.m. (Gates open at 2:00 p.m.)

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday, presented by Baptist Health: Join the Jumbo Shrimp as they host a 20-minute, pre-game, catch on the field. Head out to the centerfield gate for catch on the field until 20 minutes after the gates have opened. Kids can also feel like the pros after each Sunday game by running the bases once the field is clear. Plus, each Sunday will feature complementary, PREGAME, face painting and balloon animals!

It's Easter: The Jumbo Shrimp will be joined by the Easter Bunny for a pregame Easter egg hunt on the outfield grass. Plus, head here for a special Easter picnic ticket offer that gets fans a full buffet for 90 minutes AND reserved seat in Section 101.

