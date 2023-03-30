State of the Art Video Board at Innovative Field Announced

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced today Innovative Field will soon have a state-of-the-art videoboard for replays, videos and graphics. Installation begins on April 10, and the new videoboard will be operational on May 9 when the Red Wings host the Worcester Red Sox.

The new digital videoboard measures 60 ft. wide and 34.8 ft. high, it almost doubles the size of the current videoboard. On top of the main video display is an additional LED video screen measuring 7ft high and 36ft wide. It is part of a $26 million investment announced last year by the County Executive, Monroe County Legislature and Governor Kathy Hochul who contributed $10 million toward the renovation work at Innovative Field in her 2022 New York State budget.

"For more than a century, Monroe County residents have cheered on the Rochester Red Wings. Now it is time to take the game experience to the next level - and it starts this season. This new videoboard will give fans a crisper display of the action on the field and provide high quality graphics," said County Executive Bello "Thank you to Governor Hochul, our state delegation and to the Monroe County legislature, for bringing this to fruition."

"We are very grateful to Monroe County for this terrific enhancement to the fan experience. This new, state-of-the-art videoboard is one of the most visible upgrades a stadium can offer to its fans, and this one in particular will allow us to display superior videos and graphics," says Rochester Red Wings President and CEO Naomi Silver. "I think fans will be thrilled when they see it. Our stadium's new name, Innovative Field, is a fitting title to appear on top of this innovative videoboard."

"The Rochester Red Wings are a critical part of the community, and seeing a game is a rite of passage for every Rochestarian. Innovative Field, including the new innovative video board leveraging the latest in digital technology, will provide fans with an even more immersive experience on game day," said Innovative Solutions CEO, Justin Copie.

The Innovative Field MLB Improvements and the Facility and Patron Improvement project combined with the two ongoing efforts total $26 Million - including $12 million in improvements required by Major League Baseball. Among those requirements is a new female clubhouse for the growing number of women in the game serving as coaches, trainers and nutritionists. Renovation of the visitor's clubhouse is nearly complete. Additional projects expected to start this year include a kitchen expansion, home clubhouse renovations, construction of a new batting practice building and workout facility, exterior facade LED Lighting, new seats and other fan amenities.

All improvements to Innovative Field are scheduled for completion by April of 2025, in time for opening day.

