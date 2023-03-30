Mud Hens Announce 2023 Opening Day Roster
March 30, 2023 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release
The Detroit Tigers and Toledo Mud Hens announced the season opening roster for the 2023 season set to start this Friday, March 31 at Fifth Third Field.
Manager: Anthony Iapoce
Pitching Coach: Doug Bochtler
Pitching Strategist: Ollie Kadey
Bench Coach: Tony Cappucilli
Hitting Coach: Mike Hessman
Athletic Trainer: Jason Schwartzman
Strength Coach: Phil Hartt
2023 Opening Day Roster
Pitchers: Alex Faedo, Brenan Hanifee, Reese Olson, Ashton Goudeau, Kervin Castro, Miguel Diaz, Trevor Rosenthal, Will Vest, Brendan White, Matt Wisler, Miguel Del Pozo, Jace Fry, Zach Logue, Tyler Holton
Catchers: Michael Papierski, Andrew Knapp, Donny Sands
Infielders: Justyn-Henry Malloy, Andre Lipcius, Jermaine Palacios, Andy Ibanez, Brendon Davis, Zack Short
Outfielders: Parker Meadows, Jonathan Davis, Akil Baddoo
Injured List: Wenceel Perez (7 day), Jose Alvarez (full season)
