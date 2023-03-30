Mud Hens Announce 2023 Opening Day Roster

The Detroit Tigers and Toledo Mud Hens announced the season opening roster for the 2023 season set to start this Friday, March 31 at Fifth Third Field.

Manager: Anthony Iapoce

Pitching Coach: Doug Bochtler

Pitching Strategist: Ollie Kadey

Bench Coach: Tony Cappucilli

Hitting Coach: Mike Hessman

Athletic Trainer: Jason Schwartzman

Strength Coach: Phil Hartt

2023 Opening Day Roster

Pitchers: Alex Faedo, Brenan Hanifee, Reese Olson, Ashton Goudeau, Kervin Castro, Miguel Diaz, Trevor Rosenthal, Will Vest, Brendan White, Matt Wisler, Miguel Del Pozo, Jace Fry, Zach Logue, Tyler Holton

Catchers: Michael Papierski, Andrew Knapp, Donny Sands

Infielders: Justyn-Henry Malloy, Andre Lipcius, Jermaine Palacios, Andy Ibanez, Brendon Davis, Zack Short

Outfielders: Parker Meadows, Jonathan Davis, Akil Baddoo

Injured List: Wenceel Perez (7 day), Jose Alvarez (full season)

