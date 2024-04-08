WooSox Split First Doubleheader of Season with Bisons

April 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, M.A. - The Worcester Red Sox (3-3) and Buffalo Bisons (3-3) split the first doubleheader of the season at Polar Park, a 9-7 victory for the home team in game one and a 5-0 win for the visitors in game two.

In game one, the WooSox trailed 1-0 before plating nine consecutive runs. In seven innings, they pounded out seven hits, two for extra bases, and worked a season-high eight walks.

Three straight base on balls began the second, before Eddy Alvarez and Tyler Heineman drove home runs on a sac-fly and fielder's choice, respectively. Worcester took command of the game with three in the third, thanks to a Romy Gonzalez RBI triple and run-scoring singles by Mark Contreras and Alvarez.

In the fourth, Gonzalez delivered the swing of the day, blasting the first WooSox grand slam of the season to make it 9-1. The 27-year-old now has six extra-base-hits and three homers over five games.

In his Triple-A debut, Richard Fitts tossed 4.1 innings without allowing an earned run. The right-hander, acquired in December in trade for Alex Verdugo, struck out three, delivering a strong start to his Red Sox organizational tenure.

Buffalo rallied for six in the top of the seventh, powered by a Nathan Lukes grand slam, but A.J. Politi induced a groundout to finish off a game one win.

Grant Gambrell got the start in game two for the WooSox, allowing five earned runs on eight hits over five innings. Buffalo scored twice in the second on a two-run single by Leo Jimenez. They added two more in the third on RBI hits from Orelvis Martinez and Will Robertson.

Chase Shugart and Luis Guerrero posted scoreless innings out of the Worcester bullpen, while Nathan Hickey notched his first multi-hit game at Triple-A.

The WooSox return to action Saturday at 4:05 at Polar Park against the Buffalo Bisons, affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. On the mound, Brian Van Belle (0-0, 0.00) gets the start for Worcester. Television coverage is on NESN, while radio coverage begins at 3:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.