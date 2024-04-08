Shuster Promoted to White Sox on Monday
April 8, 2024 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- LHP Jared Shuster was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today. Shuster, 25, has made one start with the Knights this season (3/30 at Memphis). On that day, he allowed seven runs on four hits over four innings pitched.
Shuster was acquired by the White Sox on November 16, 2023 in a trade with the Atlanta Braves. He entered the 2023 season rated as the number one prospect in Atlanta's system by MLB.com.
So far this season, the Knights have promoted three players to Chicago. Those players (in order of their promotion) are: OF Robbie Grossman (4/5), INF Lenyn Sosa (4/6) and LHP Jared Shuster (4/8). Last season, 25 players were promoted to Chicago from Charlotte.
