Omaha Shuts out Columbus 2-0 to Split Series

April 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Omaha Storm Chasers shut out the Columbus Clippers to split this week's series Sunday afternoon, with a 2-0 win at Huntington Park.

In the top of the second inning, Omaha continued its strong offensive performance from the night before as Tyler Gentry led off the inning with a single up the middle. The next at-bat, CJ Alexander knocked his first of two doubles on the day to right field to put two runners in scoring position.

With one out and two runners on in the second inning, left fielder Nate Eaton hammered a double of his own to right field and brought Gentry and Alexander home to make the score 2-0 and give the Storm Chasers took the early lead and plate their lone runs of the day.

The rest of the day offered little in offense, as the Storm Chasers were held to two hits over the final seven innings and Columbus could not find a way onto the scoreboard.

Omaha starting pitcher William Fleming shined in his Triple-A debut with a 2024 Chasers individual-best six strikeouts over 4.2 scoreless innings. Reliever Steven Cruz replaced Fleming with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning and pitched his way out of danger and stranded two inherited runners on base.

That fifth inning was one of only a few times where Columbus threatened, as Daniel Schneeman led off the bottom of the fifth with a single and Micah Pries was hit by a pitch to bring Schneeman into scoring position but stellar Storm Chasers defense and a strikeout from Cruz prevented Columbus from crossing home plate.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Columbus pressured again with runners at the corners. Cruz was relieved by Walter Pennington as he struck out followed what Cruz did the inning prior and stranded a pair on with a three-pitch strikeout to end the inning. Pennington also offered a scoreless seventh to earn his first win of the year.

Tyler Duffey pitched a perfect eighth inning before giving way to Dan Altavilla, who worked around a pair of baserunners to earn his first save of the year in the ninth. Omaha's five pitchers combined to pitch its first shutout win of the year, after the offense was held scoreless three straight games to open the week.

The Storm Chasers shift their focus back to Werner Park as the Gwinnett Stripers come to town for a six-game set that opens Tuesday, April 9 with a 12:05 p.m. CT first pitch against the Atlanta Braves' Triple-A affiliate.

