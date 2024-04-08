OSC Weekly Live Event Listings

by Chris Blackmar

April 8, 2024 - International League (IL)







Minor League Baseball is in full bloom, indoor football begins the heart of its season and action in indoor soccer and minor league hockey hits the postseason in your weekly rundown of free broadcasts of minor and alternative league sports. No strings, no sign-ups, just free sports. You can access each game by going to the site listed by the game below and searching for it, or visiting FreePlay Sports HQ for direct links.

The week begins with baseball in Syracuse with the International League's Mets hosting the Worcester Red Sox at 5:05 pm on Monday. We also get a Pro Volleyball Federation mtach and a couple of Major Arena Soccer League playoff games. After a quiet Tuesday, we get more baseball, soccer, and volleyball, highlighted by the PVF-leading Atlanta Vibe in San Diego to meet the Mojo at 10 pm. The hockey week begins on Thursday with a couple of Federal Prospects Hockey League matchups including the top two teams in the Continental Division, Columbus and Carolina, going at it at 7:35 pm.

On Friday, the National Independent Soccer Association returns to the FSHQ listings for the 2024 season. All NISA games can be found on NISA+ at no cost. Georgia FC and Orlando's Club De Lyon start Friday's action at 5 pm. This week's indoor football schedule gets underway at 7:05 when the Iowa Barnstormers meet the Massachusetts Pirates in the Indoor Football League. The FPHL brings a full slate, including the Binghamton Black Bears visiting the defending FPHL champion Danbury Hat Tricks at 7:30 pm. A game apiece from Major League Rugby and the National Women's Soccer League punctuate the night.

It's Seven Sport Saturday as seven different sports will be on display: baseball (International League), soccer (Major League, National Independent and National Women's Leagues), ultimate frisbee (Premier & Western Leagues), hockey (Federal Prospects Hockey League), football (United, National Arena and Indoor Leagues), rugby (Major League Rugby) and volleyball (Pro Volleyball Federation). The Iowa Cubs and St. Paul Saints of the IL begins the day at 3:07 pm and the NISL's Los Angeles Force & Arizona Monsoon closes action with a 10 pm kick.

A busy Sunday brings the week to an end with 20 games on tap. At noon, the United Football League's Houston Roughnecks and Michigan Panthers kick off on ABC. In MLS, the Atlanta United take on the Philadelphia Union at 2:30 on FOX and AppleTV. Another Philly squad is in action at 5 pm as the Surge get the discs flying with the Milwaukee Monarchs in the PUL. Sunday night sees six soccer matches on tap, including the NWSL's undefeated Kansas City Current visiting the NY/NJ Gotham FC at 8 pm.

Enjoy your week. Enjoy your sports. Enjoy OurSports.

ALL TIMES EST

Monday, Apr. 8

5:05 pm IL: Worcester Red Sox @ Syracuse Mets on MiLB

7:30 pm MASL: Utica City FC v Kansas City Comets on Twitch

10:00 pm PVF: Atlanta Vibe @ Vegas Thrill on YouTube

10:30 pm MASL: Texas Outlaws v San Diego Sockers on Twitch



Wednesday, Apr. 10

6:00 pm MLSNP: FC Cincinnati 2 v New England Revolution II on YouTube

8:05 pm PCL: Oklahoma City Dodgers @ Round Rock Express on Stadium

10:00 pm PVF: Atlanta Vibe @ San Diego Mojo on YouTube



Thursday, Apr. 11

7:00 pm PVF: Grand Rapids Rise @ Orlando Valkyries on YouTube

7:35 pm FPHL: Columbus River Dragons @ Carolina Thunderbirds on YouTube

8:30 pm FPHL: Mississippi Sea Wolves @ Baton Rouge Zydeco on YouTube



Friday, Apr. 12

5:00 pm NISA: Georgia FC v Club De Lyon FC on NISA+

7:05 pm IFL: Iowa Barnstormers @ Massachusetts Pirates on YouTube

7:05 pm FPHL: Motor City Rockers @ Port Huron Prowlers on YouTube

7:30 pm FPHL: Binghamton Black Bears @ Danbury Hat Tricks on YouTube

7:30 pm FPHL: Watertown Wolves @ Blue Ridge Bobcats on YouTube on YouTube

7:35 pm FPHL: Columbus River Dragons @ Carolina Thunderbirds on YouTube

8:10 pm NAL: Colorado Spartans @ Sioux City Bandits on YouTube

8:30 pm FPHL: Mississippi Sea Wolves @ Baton Rouge Zydeco on YouTube

8:30 pm MLR: Utah Warriors @ Dallas Jackals on TRN

9:30 pm NWSL: Utah Royals v Orlando Pride on NWSL+

10:05 pm IFL: San Antonio Gunslingers @ Vegas Knight Hawks on YouTube



Saturday, Apr. 13

3:07 pm IL: Iowa Cubs @ St. Paul Saints on Stadium

4:30 pm MLS: Portland Timbers v LAFC on FOX and on AppleTV

5:00 pm PUL: Milwaukee Monarchs @ New York Gridlock on YouTube

5:00 pm NISA: Savannah Clovers FC v Maryland Bobcats FC on NISA+

6:05 pm FPHL Port Huron Prowlers @ Motor City Rockers on YouTube

6:30 pm WUL: Seattle Tempest @ Utah Wild on YouTube

7:00 pm FPHL: Elmira River Sharks @ Binghamton Black Bears on YouTube

7:00 pm UFL: Memphis Showboats @ Birmingham Stallions on FOX

7:00 pm PUL: Nashville Nightshade @ DC Shadow on YouTube

7:00 pm NWSL: North Carolina Courage v Portland Thorns FC on NWSL+

7:00 pm PVF: Omaha Supernovas @ Atlanta Vibe on YouTube

7:00 pm PUL: Raleigh Radiance @ Atlanta Soul on YouTube

7:00 pm PVF: Vegas Thrill @ Grand Rapids Rise on YouTube

7:00 pm FPHL Watertown Wolves @ Blue Ridge Bobcats on YouTube

7:05 pm FPHL Carolina Thunderbirds @ Columbus River Dragons on YouTube

7:30 pm NWSL: Racing Louisville FC v San Diego Wave FC on Ion

8:00 pm FPHL Mississippi Sea Wolves @ Baton Rouge Zydeco on YouTube

8:00 pm MLR: New England Free Jacks @ Houston SaberCats on TRN

8:00 pm NAL: Omaha Beef @ Oklahoma Flying Aces on YouTube

8:05 pm IFL: Quad City Steamwheelers @ Frisco Fighters on YouTube

9:00 pm WUL: Arizona Sidewinders @ San Diego Super Bloom on YouTube

9:30 pm NWSL: Chicago Red Stars v Angel City FC on Ion

10:00 pm NISA: Los Angeles Force v Arizona Monsoon FC on NISA+



Sunday, Apr. 14

12:00 pm UFL: Houston Roughnecks @ Michigan Panthers on ABC

2:00 pm MLSNP: TFC II v FC Cincinnati 2 on YouTube

2:30 pm MLS: Atlanta United v Philadelphia Union on FOX and on AppleTV

3:00 pm PVF: San Diego Mojo @ Orlando Valkyries on YouTube

3:00 pm UFL: St. Louis Battlehawks @ San Antonio Brahmas on ABC

4:00 pm MLR: Anthem RC @ Chicago Hounds on TRN

4:00 pm MLR: NOLA Gold @ San Diego Legion on TRN

4:05 pm IFL: Tulsa Oilers @ Sioux Falls Storm on YouTube

4:30 pm MLS: St. Louis City SC v Austin FC on FOX and on AppleTV

5:00 pm PUL: Milwaukee Monarchs @ Philadelphia Surge on YouTube

5:00 pm MLSNP: New York Red Bulls II v Chicago Fire II on YouTube

6:00 pm MLSNP: Sporting KC II v Houston Dynamo 2 on YouTube

6:05 pm IFL: Bay Area Panthers @ Tucson Sugar Skulls on YouTube

6:05 pm IFL: San Diego Strike Force @ Arizona Rattlers on YouTube

7:30 pm MLSNP: NYCFC II v New England Revolution II on YouTube

8:00 pm NWSL: Bay FC v Seattle Reign FC on NWSL+

8:00 pm NISA: Irvine Zeta FC v Capo FC on NISA+

8:00 pm NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC v Kansas City Current on NWSL+

8:30 pm MLSNP: North Texas SC v Tacoma Defiance on YouTube

9:00 pm MLSNP: Real Monarchs v Town FC on YouTube

