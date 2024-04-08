Mud Hens Weekly No. 2: April 8, 2024

Overall Record: 4-5, T-6th, 2.0 GB, I.L. West Division, Current Streak: 2 Losses

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

April 2 at Iowa (5-4 Loss/10)

April 3 at Iowa (7-6 Win)

April 4 at Iowa (5-1 Loss)

April 5 at Iowa (4-3 Win)

April 6 at Iowa (6-3 Loss)

April 7 at Iowa (9-6 Loss)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

April 9 vs. Indianapolis (6:35 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

April 10 vs. Indianapolis (6:35 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

April 11 vs. Indianapolis (6:35 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

April 12 vs. Indianapolis (7:05 p.m., 1370 WSPD)

April 13 vs. Indianapolis (4:05 p.m., 1370 WSPD)

April 14 vs. Indianapolis (2:05 p.m., 1370 WPSD)

MUD HENS NOTES

Taking two from the I-Cubs: The Toledo Mud Hens spent their first full series of the season in Des Moines, IA battling with the Iowa Cubs. The Hens dropped the series 4-2, taking wins on Wednesday (7-6) and Friday (4-3). Toledo also took the game on Tuesday to extra innings despite the loss (5-4/10).

Wheels Wenceel: Infielder Wenceel Perez has gotten off to a hot start, legging out five extra-base hits to start the season, including hitting the go-ahead two-run home run in the comeback win on Wednesday.

Mashing Malloy: Outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy was a candidate to break camp with the Tigers, and he has shown why so far. Malloy collected eight hits including two doubles and added three RBI over the first eight games of the season. Malloy had his seven-game hitting streak snapped with an 0-3 performance on Sunday afternoon.

The Jung buck: Infielder Jace Jung is still getting his feet wet at the AAA level but is looking more and more comfortable by the game. Jung clobbered his first AAA home run Thursday night in the ninth inning, spoiling the shutout and then adding his first three-hit game in the loss on Sunday. Jung is taking advantage of his at-bats, landing three extra-base hits and six RBI with a .257 batting average after his first nine games.

Coming home: The Toledo Mud Hens will come home for the first full home series of the season, welcoming the Indianapolis Indians into Fifth Third Field for the first time in 2024. The Hens will play four weeknight games Tuesday-Friday before a Fins and Feathers doubleheader (Mud Hens at 4:05; Walleye at 7:15) on Saturday and a 2 p.m. start on Sunday.

Mud Hens Player of the Week:

Jace Jung (.261, HR, 4 RBI)

Mud Hens Pitcher of the Week:

Andrew Vasquez (1-0, 2.1 IP, 0.00 ERA, 4 K, 2 G)

