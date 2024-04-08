Tides to Host 'Tribute to Norfolk Night' on April 13

The Norfolk Tides today announced that they will debut new uniforms as part as Tribute to Norfolk Night on Saturday, April 13th at Harbor Park. The Tides will wear special jerseys and hats that night to help celebrate Norfolk's rich history and culture.

"We are thrilled to debut our Tribute to Norfolk uniforms this Saturday at Harbor Park" said Tides General Manager Joe Gregory. "The Tides have played in Norfolk since 1970 and took on the city name of Norfolk when we moved to Harbor Park in 1993. We're proud to have the opportunity to showcase more than just the name Norfolk, we can celebrate some of what makes Norfolk so special."

The Tides worked with The City of Norfolk, Brandiose and NewEra to create what will become an instant classic cap. The navy-blue cap features the depiction of the Norfolk mace stitched in metallic silver thread. On April 1, 1754, Robert Dinwiddie, Royal Lt. Governor of Virginia, presented Norfolk with the silver ceremonial mace. The mace, a symbol of authority bestowed by English royalty, is a reminder of Norfolk's nearly 400-year history. The original mace is on display in the Chrysler Museum of Art. A depiction of the Norfolk mace has adorned every seating row in Harbor Park since its opening in 1993.

The customized navy blue jersey with green accents boldly features Norfolk's airport designation of "ORF" in a mermaid influenced font. Adorning the word mark is a cluster of Azalea flowers. Norfolk's Botanical Garden is the largest in the state. The Botanical Garden began with nearly five thousand azaleas planted over eighty years ago. The left sleeve features the dates 1682, 1736 and 1845 separated by additional azalea blooms. The dates are in reference to the Norfolk seal which displays the dates when Norfolk was incorporated as a town, borough, and city.

Merchandise for Tribute to Norfolk Night is available starting today at the Tides team store or online at tides.milbstore.com. On Saturday, April 13th, the Norfolk Tides will take on New York Yankees affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35.

Ticket Information

Single game tickets start at $16 for Reserved Seats, with Box Seats available for $17. The Tides also offer special discounts to students through high school, active military with ID and senior citizens (60 & over). These special discounts are available in the Lower and Upper Reserved sections and can be purchased for $14. Children under two years old are admitted free of charge. Fans can purchase individual game tickets on norfolktides.com. Fans can also purchase 2024 ticketing plans, including season tickets, by reaching 757-622-2222. Fans should follow the Tides on social media and at norfolktides.com for the most up-to-date information.

