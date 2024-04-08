Redbirds Eclipse Prices for Five 2024 Home Games

April 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds announced a flash sale to celebrate the monumental eclipse Monday. The sale began at 2 p.m. Monday, April 8, is scheduled through 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 10 and includes five of the best 2024 home dates with three fireworks shows, at AutoZone Park.

The Redbirds made five special days available for $10 during the eclipse sale, including Mother's Day, Summer Kickoff Weekend, Independence Day Celebration and three fireworks shows. Tickets for signature giveaways (Redbirds beach towel, Redbirds soccer jersey and Redbirds bucket hat) are also available under the flash sale.

See below for special promotions on the available dates.

Sunday, May 12 - Memphis vs. Norfolk 1:05 p.m. CDT

Mother's Day!

Friday, May 31 - Memphis vs. Nashville 7:05 p.m. CDT

First night of Summer Kickoff weekend!

Saturday, June 1 - Memphis vs. Nashville 6:35 p.m. CDT

Redbirds Beach Towel Giveaway: Dive on in and show your team spirit poolside with the Redbirds beach towel! The first 1,500 fans will go home with a Memphis Redbirds beach towel. | Presented By Welcome To Memphis.

Postgame Fireworks: Enjoy our postgame Fireworks Shows! Launched up close and personal from center field, fireworks are the perfect cap for a night at a Redbirds game!

Saturday, June 22 - Memphis vs. Jacksonville 6:35 p.m. CDT

Wrestling Night: The Memphis Redbirds will go for the knockout by hosting Wrestling Night at AutoZone Park! Enjoy the wrestling ring set up in our plaza where you can witness special appearances from the stars of Memphis Wrestling prove who is the alpha of the ring. You can enjoy pregame and postgame matches in the plaza, and cheer on Rockey to defend his Championship belt he WON last year! Presented By Memphis Wrestling.

Redbirds Soccer Jersey Giveaway: Homeruuuuuuuuuuuuun! The first 1,500 fans can get their hands on a Redbirds-themed soccer jersey!

Postgame Fireworks: Enjoy our postgame Fireworks Shows! Launched up close and personal from center field, fireworks are the perfect cap for a night at a Redbirds game

Wednesday, July 3 - Memphis vs. Nashville 6:00 p.m. CDT

Postgame Fireworks: LARGEST FIREWORKS SHOW IN AUTOZONE PARK HISTORY!

Redbirds Bucket Hat Giveaway: Celebrate our nation's independence in style with our Patriotic Bucket Hat going to the first 1,500 fans as the Redbirds take on the Nashville Sounds.

For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights and giveaways will be available throughout the season.

