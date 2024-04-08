Kjerstad, Povich Win Player and Pitcher of the Week

April 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







Minor League Baseballl today announced that Heston Kjerstad won International League Player of the Week while Cade Povich won Pitcher of the Week. Kjerstad hit .444 (9-for-27) with nine runs, three doubles, six doubles, 21 Rbi and five walks while slashing .531/1.222/1.753. Povich made two starts at Charlotte during the week, allowing a 0.82 ERA (1 ER, 11.0 IP), a 0.55 WHIP (3 H, 3 BB), and a .083 opponent's average (36 AB) with 14 strikeouts on his way to a 1-0 record.

HESTON KJERSTAD, 25, had a historic week for the Tides. In game one, he went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI. During a game two 26-11 win, Kjerstad recorded a franchise record 10 RBI while going 5-for-7 with four RBI, two doubles, and two home runs. During game three, he went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a walk. He hit his sixth home run in four games during game four, knocking in four more RBI. He became the first hitter in Orioles affiliate franchise history to have four straight games with at least three RBI.

Kjerstad currently leads the International League in slugging (1.026), OPS (1.548), hits (18), RBI (25), and extra-base hits (10) while also ranking in home runs (T-1st with Kyle Stowers, 6), runs (T-2nd, 13), average (3rd, .462), on-base percentage (6th, .522). He had 32 RBI in 76 Triple-A games last season.

CADE POVICH, 23, turns 24-years-old this Friday and is scheduled to start on Saturday. In the series opener at Charlotte, he earned the win after tossing 6.0 scoreless innings on one hit and no walks while striking out five. On Sunday, Povich went 5.0 innings and allowed one run on two hits and three walks while striking out nine batters. The nine strikeouts in the series finale matched his Triple-A career-high (September 10, 2023 vs. Jacksonville). Povich currently leads the International League in WHIP (0.55), while also ranking in opponent's average (2nd, .083), slugging (.083), strikeouts (T-2nd, 14), and ERA (4th, 0.82).

The Tides went 5-1 on their road trip at Charlotte, outscoring the Knights 71-42 through the week. The series was highlighted by a 26-11 victory on Wednesday night, where the Tides set single game team records in runs scored and hits (29).

