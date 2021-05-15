WooSox Score Season-High 10 Runs in Win over Syracuse

WORCESTER, M.A. - The Worcester Red Sox (6-5) ripped off five seventh inning runs to run away from the Syracuse Mets (2-9) on Saturday afternoon, a 10-5 win to clinch the team's first series victory of the season.

The WooSox entered the seventh with five runs on the board and in a tie game with Syracuse. By the end of the inning, they would double that total and lead 10-5 on the way to their third straight win over the Mets at Polar Park. Back-to-back walks from Michael Gettys and Danny Santana began the inning, and the always-dangerous Jarren Duran doubled to score Gettys for the first run of the frame. Next, Yairo Munoz flew a 1-2 pitch to deep left, a sacrifice fly that scored Santana. Syracuse went to the bullpen, and Marcus Wilson took the third pitch thrown by Trey Cobb through the left side to bring home Duran. After a walk, Jeter Downs doubled, scoring Wilson, to cap off the five-hit, five-run inning.

Worcester had scored first in each of the previous three games in the series, but Syracuse was up big before the Polar Park crowd settled in to its seats. Johneshwy Fargas hit the first pitch of the game to center for a leadoff single. After a lineout, Fargas stole second and scored on a Wilfredo Tovar single to left. Brandon Drury came up next and smoked a 1-2 pitch off the left centerfield wall, and one batter later, Deivy Grullon blasted a homer over the Worcester Wall. Twelve pitches in, the Mets held a 4-0 lead against WooSox starter Ryan Weber. The right-hander threw five more innings, allowing four earned runs on seven hits.

Trailing before their first at-bats, Worcester answered moments later. Kike Hernandez, debuting with Worcester on a rehab assignment, was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the first. Three pitches later, Danny Santana, also working his way back to the Major Leagues, took a 1-1 offering over the wall in right. He held the swing and watched the ball land, cutting the deficit to 4-2 after one.

The power show continued in the bottom of the second, when Jeter Downs clobbered a no-doubter off the scoreboard in left. The solo shot marked the infielder's first homer of the year and made it 4-3 Syracuse.

Two innings later, Chris Herrmann knocked a one-out double to right center. Downs was in the middle of it again as the next batter, reaching on a throwing error from the third baseman, Cody Bohanek, and getting to second on a second error from the catcher, Grullon. Amidst the chaos, Herrmann scored on the Grullon misfire to tie the game. Following a strikeout, Jack Lopez doubled home Downs to give the WooSox their first lead, 5-4. The Mets tied it on sac-fly from Wilfredo Tovar in the fifth before Worcester's runaway seventh inning.

As the shadows moved towards the outfield at Polar Park, Kevin McCarthy, Brandon Brennan and Bobby Poyner would combine to throw three scoreless in relief to close out the win.

The WooSox conclude their inaugural six-game homestand at Polar Park on Sunday against the Syracuse Mets at 1:05 p.m, with television coverage live on NESN+. Radio coverage starts at 12:45 on 100 FM The Pike and the WooSox Radio Network. Syracuse's Jesús Reyes (0-1, 6.35) goes against Raynel Espinal (0-1, 5.73), who got the start on Tuesday night in the first game ever at Polar Park, a Worcester victory.

