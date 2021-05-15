Pigs get the win over RailRiders

(Moosic, PA) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (7-4) were able to hold off the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (8-3) on Saturday afternoon as they won 5-4.

C.J. Chatham put Lehigh Valley on the scoreboard 2-0 in the top of the first inning against Mike Montgomery (0-2) as he hit a two-run single to score Travis Jankowski and Luke Williams. The IronPigs extended their lead to 3-0 in the top of the third inning when Williams scored on an RBI groundout by Ryan Cordell.

Jankowski hit a two-run single off Montgomery in the top of the fourth inning to extend Lehigh Valley's lead to 5-0. Montgomery was done after four innings as he allowed five runs off eight hits with one walk and two strikeouts.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre answered back against Adonis Medina (2-0) in the bottom of the fourth inning when Ryan LaMarre hit an RBI single to score Socrates Brito. Chris Gittens cut the IronPigs lead to 5-3 in the bottom of the fifth inning when he hit a two-run home run off Medina.

Archie Bradley made a Good Shepherd Rehabilitation appearance in the bottom of the sixth inning. Armando Alvarez hit an RBI single to score LaMarre and bring the RailRiders within one run, 5-4. Bryan Mitchell pitched two scoreless innings in relief of Bradley. He issued just one walk without giving up a hit.

Neftali Feliz pitched the bottom of the ninth inning for the IronPigs. Feliz retired the side to earn his first save of the season.

The IronPigs and RailRiders play the series finale at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at PNC Field.

