Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: May 15, 2021

Saturday, May 15th 6:35 p.m CT Memphis Redbirds (3-7) at Nashville Sounds (5-4) Game 5 of 6

First Horizon Park / Nashville, TN Game #11 of 120 / Road Game #5 of 60

RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs RHP Alec Bettinger (First Start)

MiLB First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Redbirds evened their series in Nashville with a resounding 9-2 win over the Sounds on Friday night. Lars Nootbaar had a night to remember, driving in five runs and throwing out a runner at the plate from left field. Bernardo Flores, Jr. gave the 'Birds an outstanding start, yielding just one run in 5.1 innings of work. Flores struck out eight, including two punchouts of 2018 NL MVP Christian Yelich. Zack Thompson pitched effectively for 3.2 innings in relief, earning the first save of his young career.

Tonight's Starter: RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon will make his second rehab start with the Redbirds this evening. The 29-year-old pitched a scoreless inning in his start on Thursday night. Ponce de Leon is rehabbing from right shoulder inflammation that has kept him on the Injured List since April 30. Ponce de Leon has spent parts of each of the last four years with St. Louis. No stranger to Memphis, Ponce de Leon posted an ERA of 2.88 or better with the Redbirds in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Nashville Starter: RHP Alec Bettinger gets the start for Nashville tonight. Bettinger had made two appearances in the major leagues with Milwaukee this season. The 25-year-old made his MLB debut on 5/2 against the Los Angeles Dodgers and allowed 11 earned runs in 4.0 innings. He pitched better in his second appearance on 5/7 in Miami, allowing just one run in 3.0 innings. Bettinger was a 10th round pick by Milwaukee in 2017 from the University of Virginia.

Red Hot Rondón: Jose Rondón has been riding a hot streak over the last week. After starting the season without a hit in his first two games, Rondón has hits in eight straight contests. During that stretch, he is 11-34 (.324) with four home runs and 12 RBI.

Big Night for Nootbaar: Lars Nootbaar had one of the best nights of his professional career on Friday. His five RBI were the second most of his career, only fewer than the seven he drove in on August 24, 2018 as a member of the State College Spikes. Allowing with his outstanding efforts at the plate, Nootbaar added an outfield assist.

Walking in Memphis: The 'Birds hitters showed outstanding discipline at the plate last night. Memphis drew 10 walks as a team in the 9-2 win over Nashville. Those 10 walks were the most in a game for the Redbirds this season.

Looking Ahead: The Redbirds will finish their six-game series in Nashville on Sunday afternoon. Miles Mikolas is scheduled to make his third rehab start for Memphis. The 'Birds will return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday to begin a six-game set with the Louisville Bats.

Triple-A East League Stories from May 15, 2021

