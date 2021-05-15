Iowa Falls 2-1 on Walk-Off Homer

DES MOINES- Shelby Miller made his second start with Iowa on his major league rehab assignment, tossing 3.1 innings against St. Paul. Miller allowed one unearned run on three hits while walking three and striking out four.

The one run came in the bottom of the second inning for the Saints, when JT Riddle reached on a throwing error by Iowa's first baseman, Nick Martini. Riddle stole second base, and a batter later Keon Broxton singled him home to give St. Paul a 1-0 lead.

The I-Cubs evened the score in the fourth inning on an Ian Miller single that scored Martini after a leadoff double. Miller was the bright spot for Iowa's offense hitting out of the nine-hole, registering three of the team's five hits in tonight's game.

Jake Jewell and Adrian Sampson kept the game tied, combining for 4.2 scoreless innings of work. It was Sampson's Iowa Cubs debut, and he delivered 3.0 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and recorded one strike out.

Unfortunately for Iowa, they were 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position tonight, and for the second straight night left 10 men on base. Robert Stock entered in the bottom of the ninth for Iowa, hoping to bring the game to extras. On the second pitch he saw from Stock, Ryan Jeffers hit a walk-off home run, winning the game 2-1 for St. Paul.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Tonight was Iowa's third one-run loss of the season and their first time losing back-to-back games this season.

It was Ian Miller's first three-hit game since June 27, 2019, when he went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI for the Tacoma Rainiers against the Albuquerque Isotopes.

Iowa returns to Principal Park Tuesday, May 18 when they host the Omaha Storm Chasers. For more information or tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

