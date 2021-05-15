RailRiders' Rally Falls Short

MOOSIC, Pa. - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders could not pull off their third straight come-from-behind win against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, falling 5-4 on Saturday afternoon at PNC Field.

In his Triple-A debut, Estevan Florial finished 1-for-4 with a triple, a walk and a run scored. The RailRiders bullpen combined for 5.0 scoreless innings, and has only allowed one run in its last 16.2 innings.

The IronPigs picked up two runs in the top of the first against Mike Montgomery on a two-run single from C.J. Chatham. They tacked on an additional run against the lefty in the third and two more in the fourth to open up a 5-0 lead.

In his third start of the season, Montgomery allowed five runs on eight hits, walking one and striking out two in 4.0 innings. Nick Nelson tossed 2.2 scoreless innings, striking out five, and Braden Bristo and Nick Goody combined to silence the Lehigh Valley bats afterward. Nelson, Bristo and Goody did not allow a hit and walked a combined two while registering eight strikeouts.

The RailRiders clawed back with a run in the bottom of the fourth against Adonis Medina on an RBI single from Ryan LaMarre. The outfielder finished the game 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI, his third straight game driving in a run.

In the fifth, Chris Gittens connected on an opposite-field two-run home run to cut the deficit to 5-3. The blast was Gittens' third of the season, tying him with Luke Voit for most on the club in the young season.

Against MLB rehabber Archie Bradley in the bottom of the sixth, SWB rallied for a run on an Armando Alvarez RBI single to get within one run of Lehigh Valley, but that was as close as the RailRiders would get. IronPigs pitchers retired 11 of the final 12 batters they faced after Alvarez's hit.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre finishes its six-game series with Lehigh Valley on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. at PNC Field. The IronPigs send RHP Spencer Howard (0-0, 0.00) to the mound, while the RailRiders counter with RHP Deivi Garcia (1-0, 5.40). For tickets and more information, call (570) 969-BALL or slide to www.swbrailriders.com/tickets.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

8-3

