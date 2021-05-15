Chasers Lead Wire-To-Wire in Saturday Win over Clippers

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Omaha Storm Chasers scored three runs on four hits with two outs in the third inning and right-hander Jackson Kowar struck out eight in 5.1 innings en route to a 4-2 win over the Columbus Clippers on Saturday at Huntington Park.

Kowar (Win, 3-0) allowed just three hits while tying his season-high with 5.1 innings, including a bloop single in the fourth and an infield single to complete his outing in the sixth. The right-hander retired 11 of the first 12 batters he faced before allowing a single to Bobby Bradley.

Omaha (7-4) took the lead against Columbus (6-4) right-hander Eli Morgan (Loss, 0-1) in the third inning. After shortstop Kevin Merrell singled with two outs, outfielder Edward Olivares punched an RBI double down the right-field line to give the Chasers a 1-0 lead. Next, after Olivares stole third base, designated hitter Lucius Fox drove Olivares in with a single-his first hit as a Storm Chaser-through the right side. Fox later scored on an RBI single by first baseman Ryan McBroom.

The Chasers added a run in the sixth when Fox walked, moved to second on a hit-by-pitch, advance to third on a double-play, and scored on an RBI single by catcher Meibrys Viloria. Viloria finished the game 3-for-4 with an RBI.

After Kowar exited with a runner on first and one out in the sixth inning, right-hander Andrés Sotillet allowed an infield single to put runners on the corners before yielding a two-run double to Bradley Zimmer that cut Omaha's lead in half.

Right-hander Kyle Zimmer threw 1.2 innings in his second rehab appearance with Omaha, collecting two strikeouts while allowing one hit on 24 pitches (16 strikes).

Left-hander Gabe Speier (Save, 2) recorded the final four outs, yielding a walk while striking out a pair to secure the win.

The Storm Chasers finish their series against the Clippers on Sunday, when right-hander Carlos Hernández (0-1, 4.91) faces left-hander Kirk McCarty (2-0, 1.64). First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. CT and coverage begins with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show at 12:45 p.m. CT on 1180 The Zone.

