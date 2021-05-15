Knights Continue Winning Ways, Beat the Tides 8-3 Saturday

May 15, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights continued their winning ways on Saturday night en-route to an impressive 8-3 win over the Norfolk Tides in game five of their six-game series from Truist Field. The win was Charlotte's third straight and fourth over their last five games.

Charlotte second baseman Marco Hernández went 4-for-5 with two singles, a double, a home run, three runs scored and three RBIs. Hernández, who finished the game just a triple shy of the cycle, extended his hit streak to eight consecutive games. He's batting a team-best .436 on the season in 11 games.

Hernández hit the first of Charlotte's three home runs on the night in the bottom of the second inning. Outfielder Nick Williams followed with his first homer of the season in the fourth inning and catcher Seby Zavala added his third homer of 2021 in the fifth inning. Zavala is tied with third baseman Jake Burger for the team lead in homers.

In all, the Knights recorded 13 hits on the night and four players had at least two hits each in the game (Hernandez, Burger, Williams and Tim Beckham). Williams had three hits and two RBIs.

RHP Tanner Banks (2-0, 2.57), who came on in relief of starter Jimmy Lambert, allowed one run over 2.1 innings pitched to earn the win. Relievers Connor Sadzeck, Kodi Medeiros, Tayron Guerrero and Nik Turley tossed a scoreless inning apiece.

The Knights will conclude their six-game series against the Tides on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. with the finale of the homestand from Truist Field. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and CharlotteKnights.com. The game will also air live on My12 WMYT beginning at 2:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.