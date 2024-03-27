WooSox '24 Players Arrive in Worcester from Spring Training and Settle in the Canal District

WORCESTER, MA - Worcester Red Sox players started to arrive in the Heart of the Commonwealth Monday from their Spring Training home in Ft. Myers, Florida, and are taking up residency in the Canal District. The last group of players is expected to fly in tonight, just before midnight. For the first time, nearly all players, coaches, and uniformed staff will live in the resurgent neighborhood.

"Back in 2018 and 2019, we all envisioned apartments sprouting up around a new ballpark, and we envisioned a community where players could live, work, and play," said WooSox President Dr. Charles A. Steinberg. "The remarkable growth of these new, large apartment buildings, coupled with the arrival of the 2024 WooSox as residents of the Canal District, helps fulfill that civic vision."

Fans will not only have more access to the players in the neighborhood restaurants, boutiques, and shops, but will have more opportunities for engagement at Polar Park as well. New "Autograph Wednesdays," following midweek matinees, will give fans the opportunity to meet a player, as will a "Meet the Team Party" before the game, Saturday, April 6. The summer calendar will also feature "On Field Photo Day," and "Team Autograph Day."

In addition, former Red Sox stars will meet fans on Throwback Thursdays, and Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley will make a special appearance on Friday, April 19.

The enhanced player-fan interaction highlights more than a dozen innovations and improvements in WooSox '24:

FREE PARKING TUESDAYS IN APRIL AND MAY: Fans can enjoy free parking, courtesy of the WooSox, when they park at the Library Lot on McGrath Blvd., the Union Station Garage, and the Coney Island Hot Dogs lot across Southbridge St., just south of Madison St., at every Tuesday home game in April and May, including Opening Day.

NACHO NACHO MAN AND TACO BAR: The Worcester Wall in Right Field will feature delicious ballpark Nachos and Tacos this year. While Taco & Tequila Tuesdays presented by Patron again provide a special dinner-3 tacos and a margarita for $15-tacos will now be available at every game.

WOOSOX MARKET ADDS TABLES AND CHAIRS: Becoming bit of a café or bistro, the WooSox Market now welcomes all fans to enjoy the climate control at any of the tables and chairs that now fill the market. The popular spot is still the ideal place to pick up vegetarian, vegan, gluten free, and kosher foods, as well as snacks and beverages, typically without the lines.

LOBSTER ROLLS COMING TO THE FIRST BASE PLAZA: Popular fresh New England Lobster Rolls, considered by some to be the best in the region, will now be available on the First Base Plaza in 2024. Moving from their perch in centerfield, the delicacies will now reside by the Monster Sausage kiosk, right next to a cool, larger merchandise outlet.

MAKE ROOM FOR MORE COTTON CANDY!: Also adding festivity to the First Base Plaza will be a Cotton Candy Cart, in addition to the one down the third base line.

HOT COFFEES, ICED COFFEES, AND MORE: Fans can enjoy their favorite flavored coffees-hot or iced-where local entrepreneur Creative Cakes will move their café. Previously located in Sherwood's Diner, the array of coffees and treats will now join the fun in the First Base Plaza.

CONTINUING THE HOT BEVERAGE THEME: Fans attending the second home game, Wednesday, April 3, will receive a beautiful new souvenir tumbler that fans can bring back on subsequent April and May games to receive free hot chocolate. The outstanding artwork depicts the Worcester skyline.

FRESH SQUEEZED LEMONADE, TOO: Rounding out the tasty innovations at the Food Court on the First Base Plaza is Fresh Squeezed Lemonade from Wonder Bar Pizza, which will also have fresh, new, larger ovens to reduce any wait times for your slices.

MORE FUN ON THE SUMMIT STREET FAIR: Summit Street will have new lighting, more kiosks, and a greater variety of merchandise in WooSox '24. Fans can purchase from an ever-changing mix of items relating to promotional days, as well as goods that raise funds regarding breast cancer, childhood cancer, and our firefighters memorial funds, among others.

COMING IN MAY, ICED CREAM AND MORE IN SHERWOOD'S DINER: In addition to meeting Red Sox Legends in the home of the WooSox Foundation, Polar Park will be adding ice cream to Sherwood's Diner when the weather warms in May. More details to be announced!

DIRECT FROM THE UMPIRE'S PIPES: Another innovation in WooSox '24 takes place on the field, where umpires will be mic'd up to announce calls that have been challenged. It is the first time that fans will hear directly from the umpires on the Public Address system.

HIGH TECH INNOVATIONS FROM WORKERS CREDIT UNION: A fun, new activity is Workers Reality, a virtual scavenger hunt presented by Workers Credit Union, that features baseball-themed immersive content involving Triston Casas, Brayan Bello, and Jarren Duran. Fans can download the app for free, and those who complete the game are automatically entered into a raffle to win four season tickets for WooSox '25 and other cool prizes.

MORE OLD-FASHIONED, DAYTIME BASEBALL: Maximizing the most comfortable temperatures of the day, the WooSox will play more afternoon and early evening games in April and May than ever before. Working with Major League Baseball, the WooSox were able to arrange to be home during School Vacation Week, and will play several weekday games at 3:05 p.m. Evening games in April and May will begin at 6:05 p.m. and will return to the customary 6:45 p.m. in June.

"We recognize that April weeknights can be school nights and cool nights," Steinberg said. "So we are trying to schedule our games when more children can enjoy sunny, springtime baseball. Playing weekday games at 3:05 p.m. also allows Worcester's thousands of front line heroes who work the 7p-7a shifts to enjoy some baseball in the sunshine. We want to ensure that everyone can partake of WooSox Baseball."

EVEN MORE IN '24: The WooSox will again present Wepas! Games, Heritage Games, and Town Takeovers, with more than ever before in WooSox '24.

Enjoy the full promotional schedule, including Friday Night UniBank Fireworks, Saturday Sunset Catches on the Field, and Fallon Health Sunday Fundays, at woosox.com.

The WooSox open their 2024 season this Friday in Allentown, PA against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (AAA-Philadelphia) at 6:05 pm. The fourth season of WooSox Baseball at Polar Park begins on Tuesday, April 2 with their home-opener at 3:05 pm vs. the Buffalo Bisons (AAA-Toronto).

