Louisville Bats Release 2024 Opening Day Roster

March 27, 2024 - International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats, in conjunction with the Cincinnati Reds, today are proud to announce the full roster for the 2024 season ahead of Opening Night at Louisville Slugger Field against the Indianapolis Indians on Friday, March 29.

Back to lead the Bats for his fifth season will be one of the winningest managers in Minor League Baseball history, Pat Kelly. After leading the Bats to their first winning season since 2011, Kelly is now just 45 wins shy of 2,000 for his career.

Returning to the on-field staff are pitching coach Virgil Vasquez, hitting coach Alex Peláez and coach Mike Jacobs. Former Major League All-Star Bryan LaHair joins Louisville after managing High-A Dayton the past two seasons. Rounding out the coaching staff will be Performance Coach Jordan Reyes, Athletic Trainer Steve Gober, Assistant Athletic Trainer Kelsey Branstetter, Strength and Conditioning Coach Kyle Laughlin, and Video Specialist Nick Mundy.

The 28-man Louisville squad features five of the Reds Top 30 prospects (according to MLB.com):

* Right-handed pitcher Connor Phillips (No. 4) * Outfielder Blake Dunn (No. 11) * Right-handed pitcher Lyon Richardson (No. 14) * Outfielder Rece Hinds (No. 16) * Outfielder Jacob Hurtubise (No. 24)

Thirteen players are back with the Bats after previously playing for Louisville in 2023. Among the returnees are pitchers Brett Kennedy, Evan Kravetz, Randy Wynne, and Tony Santillan. On the hitting side, infielders Alex McGarry and Francisco Urbaez return along with Hurtubise. All are set to start their first full Triple-A season.

Fifteen of the 28 players currently in Louisville have previous Major League experience. New Bats catchers PJ Higgins and Austin Wynns both have extended big league playing time. Wynns appeared in games for the Dodgers, Rockies, and Giants in 2023 before signing with the Reds over the offseason. Infielder Hernan Perez has appeared in 651 Major League games with four clubs dating back to 2012 and fellow infielder Erik Gonzalez has spent parts of seven seasons in the big leagues. Carson Spiers, Casey Legumina, and Alan Busenitz are some of the many Bats that previously played for the Reds. Southpaw Tyler Gilbert joins the Bats in his Reds organizational debut after throwing a no-hitter in his first Major League start for Arizona on August 14, 2021.

Among the new Bats, some will be making their Triple-A debuts. Catcher Michael Trautwein, pitchers Stevie Branche and Spencer Stockton, slugging outfielder Rece Hinds, and all-around athlete Blake Dunn will be playing at the minors' top level for the first time.

Carson Spiers will get the Opening Night nod on the mound on Friday night. Lyon Richardson will follow on Saturday afternoon. Sunday afternoon's starting pitcher is still to be determined. Right-handed pitcher Christian Roa will begin the season on the Bats' 7-Day Injured List.

Louisville Bats Opening Day Active Roster (As of March 27, 2024):

Right-Handed Pitchers (13): Stevie Branche, Alan Busenitz, Michael Byrne, Pedro Garcia, Brett Kennedy, Brooks Kriske, Casey Legumina, Connor Phillips, Lyon Richardson, Tony Santillan, Carson Spiers, Spencer Stockton, Randy Wynne

Left-Handed Pitchers (3): Justin Bruihl, Tyler Gilbert, Evan Kravetz

Catchers (3): P.J. Higgins, Michael Trautwein, Austin Wynns

Infielders (5): Erik Gonzalez, Quincy McAfee, Alex McGarry, Hernan Perez, Francisco Urbaez

Outfielders (4): Conner Capel, Blake Dunn, Rece Hinds, Jacob Hurtubise

