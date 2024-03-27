Jumbo Shrimp Welcomes Back Brown as Manager

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In conjunction with the Miami Marlins, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp have announced their on-field staff for the 2024 season. Daren Brown returns as Jacksonville's manager for the third consecutive season. The Jumbo Shrimp staff will also feature holdovers Jeremy Powell (pitching coach), Greg Colbrunn (hitting coach), Sandy Krum (athletic trainer) and Jose Ceballos (defensive coach). Seth Gregorich takes over as the strength and conditioning coach.

A native of Holdenville, Okla., Brown holds a 1,281-1,269 (.502) record as a minor league manager. In 2022, Brown's first season with Jacksonville, he piloted the Jumbo Shrimp to an 80-69 (.537) record, placing third in the International League East Division. After stellar performances throughout the season, the Jumbo Shrimp saw 12 players from their 2022 roster make their major league debuts. Brown also juggled a franchise-record 79 players, including a Jacksonville high for starting pitchers (25). The Jumbo Shrimp followed that up with a 70-79 (.470) record in 2023, with Brown utilizing a franchise-record 44 different pitchers on his staff throughout the campaign.

The 56-year-old is currently in his third stint as a Triple-A skipper. He piloted Triple-A Tacoma in the Seattle Mariners' organization from 2007-13 and again in 2019, tallying 494 victories, which marks the most wins for any manager in Rainiers franchise history. Brown led Tacoma to consecutive division titles in 2009 and 2010, and during that latter season, helped the Rainiers win the franchise's first outright Pacific Coast League Championship since 1969. Over this time period, Brown also earned a pair of call ups to the Mariners' coaching staff, including a stint as the club's interim manager for the final 50 games of the 2010 season.

After working as Seattle's baserunning coordinator in 2014 and bunting and baserunning coordinator in 2015, Brown steered Double-A Jackson to a 84-55 (.604) record and Southern League Championship in 2016. He skippered Double-A Arkansas during the 2017-18 seasons before returning to Tacoma for the 2019 campaign. In 2021, Brown managed the Kingsport Axmen, a summer collegiate baseball team in the Appalachian League.

The son of former major leaguer Paul Brown, who pitched for parts of four seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies from 1961-63 and 1968, Daren was selected in the 29th round of the 1989 draft out of Southeastern Oklahoma State University. He pitched for five seasons in Toronto's organization from 1989-93, reaching as high as Double-A Knoxville. From 1994-99, Daren served as a player-coach (1994-97) and player-manager (1998-99) for Amarillo of the independent Texas-Louisiana League. He retired as a player following the 1999 season, which saw Brown win the circuit's Manager of the Year and Amarillo take the league championship. He managed the Dillas for one more season.

Powell enters his 12th season in Miami's organization and his sixth as the club's Triple-A pitching coach, including his fourth year with the Jumbo Shrimp. In 2022, Powell guided the Jacksonville staff to top-five rankings in the International League East in shutouts (1st, 12), ERA (T-3rd, 4.19) and saves (T-5th, 38). His tenure with the Marlins began with the GCL Marlins (2012-13) before rising to Low-A Greensboro (2014-15), High-A Jupiter (2016-17) and Triple-A New Orleans (2018-19). Powell's coaching career commenced in 2010 with the Diamondbacks as a pitching coach for the amateur development summer scout teams.

Originally drafted by the Montreal Expos in the fourth round of the 1994 draft out of Highlands High School (Calif.), Powell pitched for the Expos from 1998-2000. He also played in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball from 2001-08, compiling a 3.97 ERA and recording 10-plus wins in four campaigns. Powell's playing career concluded with Triple-A Indianapolis in the Pirates' farm system in 2009-10.

Colbrunn returns for his second season as the Jumbo Shrimp's hitting coach. The Fontana, Calif., native joined the team in 2023 after working three years as a hitting consultant for the Marlins in their minor league system. Prior to his time with the Marlins, he spent 2017-18 seasons as a minor league hitting coordinator for the New York Yankees.

Colbrunn moved into coaching in 2006 as the hitting coach for the Charleston RiverDogs, then a Yankees affiliate in the South Atlantic League, until 2010. He was named the manager of the RiverDogs for the 2010 season before moving back into the hitting coach role again for the 2011-12 seasons. Following his six-year stint in the Yankees' organization, he was added to John Farrell's staff as a hitting instructor for the Boston Red Sox for the 2013 and 2014 seasons. During the Red Sox championship 2013 campaign, the Red Sox led the majors in runs scored (853), runs per game (5.27), slugging (.446), OBP (.349), OPS (.795), total bases (2,521) and extra-base hits (570).

Prior to his coaching career, Colbrunn was selected by the Montreal Expos in the sixth round of the 1987 draft out of Fontana High School (Calif.). He played with the Double-A Jacksonville Expos in both 1989 and 1990 before debuting in the major leagues with Montreal in 1992. During his 13-year big league career with the Expos, Marlins, Twins, Braves, Rockies, D-backs and Mariners, Colbrunn hit .289 with a .799 OPS. He has won two World Series titles, first with the 2001 Diamondbacks and later while coaching the 2013 Red Sox.

The 2021 Marlins' Staff Member of the Year, Ceballos returns to Jacksonville for the sixth time in seven years. The 2024 season will mark his 12th campaign in Miami's system. Last season while guiding Jacksonville's defense, Ceballos helped the Jumbo Shrimp to the third-highest number of double plays (149).

A native of Caracas, Venezuela, Ceballos played in the Marlins' organization from 2007-13, reaching as high then-Double-A Jacksonville for a one-game stint in 2012. He began coaching with the Marlins in 2014 with Greensboro. After two seasons with the Grasshoppers, Ceballos spent the 2016 campaign as a coach with Jupiter before joining the Jumbo Shrimp's staff from 2017-19.

Seth Gregorich commandeers the strength and conditioning coach role as he is entering his ninth season in professional baseball, third with the Marlins organization, and first with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Before his promotion to Triple-A, he spent the 2023 season with Double-A Pensacola and the 2022 campaign with High-A Beloit. Seth served three seasons with the New York Mets as Strength and Conditioning coach for GCL (2017-2018) and Kingsport Mets (2019). Before joining the Mets, he was the strength and conditioning coach for Clearwater (A) affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies from 2015-2016. In 2014, he was the strength and conditioning coach for the GCL Tigers (R). Graduated with a B.S. in Health and Human Performance with an emphasis in coaching from Bellevue University. Seth is recognized as a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist through the National Strength & Conditioning Association.

Sandy Krum begins his second season as the Jumbo Shrimp's athletic trainer in 2024. A native of Lincolnwood, Ill., Krum's athletic training experience dates back to 1987 in the Cincinnati Reds' organization. After four years with the Reds, Krum worked in the Pittsburgh Pirates' organization from 1991-2000, winning the Minor League Athletic Trainer of the Year Award in 1994 and 1998. He moved to the big leagues as the Chicago Cubs' assistant athletic trainer from 2001-04. Following his time with the Cubs, Krum worked with the men's Pro Tennis Circuit (USTA), and also earned a coveted medical team position at the 2006 Men's US Open. In 2007, he moved to NBC to work as a certified athletic trainer with the show, The Biggest Loser. He then served as the CEO of SAK Group, Inc. in Chicago from 2013-19 before joining the Marlins' organization in 2019.

The Jumbo Shrimp will begin their 2024 campaign at home as they take on the Gwinnett Stripers at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, March 29 at 121 Financial Ballpark. Season tickets, mini plans, and group outings for the 2024 season are on sale now. Visit www.jaxshrimp.com or call the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846 for more information.

