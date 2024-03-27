Mud Hens Announce 2024 Season Opening Roster.

Toledo, OH - The Detroit Tigers and Toledo Mud Hens announced the season opening roster for the 2024 season set to start this Friday, March 29 at Fifth Third Field.

Sixteen pitchers are set to start the season: Drew Anderson, Beau Brieske, Mason Englert, Wilmer Flores, Sean Guenther, Brenan Hanifee, Garrett Hill, Brant Hurter, Matt Manning, Keider Montero, Freddy Pacheco, Bryan Sammons, Devin Sweet, Andrew Vasquez, Brendan White, and Trey Wingenter. Hill and Pacheco will begin the season on the Injured List.

Thirteen position players start the year in Toledo, beginning with two catchers on the Opening Day roster: Anthony Bemboom and Dillon Dingler. Six infielders are listed with Keston Hiura, Jace Jung, Buddy Kennedy, Ryan Kreidler, Eddys Leonard, and Wenceel Perez. Five outfielders are named: Akil Baddoo, Justice Bigbie, Bligh Madris, Justyn-Henry Malloy, and Ryan Vilade.

The roster contains 17 players who have adorned the Mud Hens uniform previously (11 pitchers, six fielders), and 12 who will be new to the confines of Fifth Third Field (five pitchers, seven fielders).

Toledo will host 11 members of the Tigers' 40-man roster: Flores, Manning, Montero, Brieske, Englert, White, Dingler, Kennedy, Kreidler, Leonard, Perez, and Baddoo.

The Mud Hens roster will open with nine of the top 30 Tigers prospects (MLB.com), being Jung (4), Malloy (8), Montero (9), Flores (10), Bigbie (13), Dingler (14), Hurter (16), Perez (21), and Leonard (22). Jung is the lone Top 100 MLB prospect of the group, ranking 60th in all of baseball (MLB.com).

