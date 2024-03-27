2024 IronPigs Roster Announced

March 27, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs, in conjunction with the Philadelphia Phillies, have announced their preliminary roster for the 2024 season. The IronPigs initial roster features a strong blend of some of the top Phillies prospects as well as veterans who have accrued multiple years of Major League service time. 8 players were either originally drafted or signed by the Phillies, eight were signed as free agents this past off-season, and 18 have spent time in the Majors.

The initial 2024 Lehigh Valley roster breaks down as follows. Players in bold are on Philadelphia's 40-Man roster:

PITCHERS (13): LHP Kolby Allard, RHP Andrew Bellatti, RHP Austin Brice, RHP David Buchanan, RHP Ryan Burr, RHP Zac Houston, LHP Taylor Lehman, RHP Griff McGarry, RHP Tyler McKay, RHP Michael Mercado, RHP Nick Nelson, RHP Tyler Phillips, RHP Jose Ruiz

CATCHERS (2): Aramis Garcia, Cody Roberts

INFIELDERS (7): Rodolfo Castro, Kody Clemens, Darick Hall, Scott Kingery, Nick Podkul, Esteban Quiroz, Weston Wilson

OUTFIELDERS (5): David Dahl, Matt Kroon, Jordan Luplow, Símon Muzziotti, Cal Stevenson

60-DAY IL: RHP Nick Snyder

The 2024 IronPigs roster features 16 players who appeared in a game for the 'Pigs in 2023. Pitcher David Buchanan (2013-'16) returns to Allentown after prior stints with the club. Two (McGarry, Muzziotti) top-30 Phillies prospects begin the year with Lehigh Valley. 11 players appeared in the Majors last season.

Lehigh Valley begins their 2024 season on Friday, March 29th at Coca-Cola Park against the Worcester Red Sox. First pitch is slated for 6:05pm and the first homestand of the season runs through March 31. Tickets for Opening Night as well as the entire season are on sale now at www.ironpigsbaseball.com or tickets can be purchased at the Provident Bank Ticket Office at Coca-Cola Park.

